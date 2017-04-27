Innovation Award for New Alternatives

BY ANDY HUMM | New Alternatives for Homeless LGBT Youth in Manhattan was one of five organizations out of 500 applicants selected for a national “Renewal Award” for social innovation from The Atlantic magazine and Allstate — an effort to highlight people and organizations making a difference. Kate Barnhart, New Alternatives’ executive director, said, “We’re really grateful for the recognition for our small but dedicated organization. Twenty-thousand dollars makes a tremendous difference to us as we operate on a modest budget and are mostly driven by volunteers committed to the under-served LGBT homeless youth of New York.”

Barnhart is shown here with Dave Prendergast, Eastern Territory president of Allstate and Ron Brownstein, senior editor of The Atlantic.