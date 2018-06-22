Javier Muñoz’s Proud Night at Gracie Mansion

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | Even with Mayor Bill de Blasio a no-show at his annual Pride Celebration at Gracie Mansion — the crisis precipitated by President Donald Trump at the southern border took him to Texas — the June 21 event remained festive, with First Lady Chirlane McCray stepping up to host.

A highlight of summer’s first night was a mayoral proclamation of June 21 as “Javier Muñoz Day,” in honor of the out gay, HIV-positive Broadway actor who for 18 months until early this year was the lead actor in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” after the show’s creator left the role.