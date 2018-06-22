Javier Muñoz's Proud Night at Gracie Mansion - Gay City News | Gay City News
Javier Muñoz’s Proud Night at Gracie Mansion

Added by paul on June 22, 2018.
Saved under Features
First Lady Chirlane McCray presents Javier Muñoz the mayoral proclamation of “Javier Muñoz Day.” | DONNA ACETO

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | Even with Mayor Bill de Blasio a no-show at his annual Pride Celebration at Gracie Mansion — the crisis precipitated by President Donald Trump at the southern border took him to Texas — the June 21 event remained festive, with First Lady Chirlane McCray stepping up to host.

Javier Muñoz. | DONNA ACETO

A highlight of summer’s first night was a mayoral proclamation of June 21 as “Javier Muñoz Day,” in honor of the out gay, HIV-positive Broadway actor who for 18 months until early this year was the lead actor in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” after the show’s creator left the role.

Javier Muñoz and his mother. | DONNA ACETO

Tyler Clementi Foundation board member Kevin Carroll, Joe Soranno, Tyler’s mother Jane Clementi, and Matt Dolloff. | DONNA ACETO

Upper East Side State Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright, former State Senator Tom Duane, Judith Kasen-Windsor, Edie Windsor’s surviving spouse, and City Human Rights Commission chair Carmelyn P. Malalis. | DONNA ACETO

David Hansell, the commissioner of the city Administration for Children’s Services, and his partner Rob Cimino. | DONNA ACETO

Amit Paley, CEO of the Trevor Project, and Erik Bottcher, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s chief of staff. | DONNA ACETO

Transgender activist Chelle Lhuillier. | DONNA ACETO

Erin Drinkwater, assistant deputy commissioner of the city’s Human Resources Administration. | DONNA ACETO

DJ Mary Mac entertained the crowd. | DONNA ACETO

Guests Steven and Dushawn, who said they “support the mayor.” | DONNA ACETO

