Joe Nicholson, Pioneering Out Gay Journalist, Dead at 71
Joe Nicholson, the first out gay reporter at a major daily in New York, died on October 8, the New York Post, the paper where he came out, reported.
Nicholson, who was 71, joined the Post in 1971 and came out in the newsroom in 1980, the newspaper reported, after an incident in which a man randomly fired into the crowd at a West Village gay bar, killing two people and wounding six.
Nicholson’s wake will be held at Redden’s Funeral Home at 325 West 14th Street on Friday, October 10, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the funeral to follow on October 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Apostles at 269 Ninth Avenue at 28th Street.
Nicholson is survived by his husband, Sherwin T. Nicholson, and his sister, Katherine Nicholson Pendergast.
Gay City News will publish a remembrance of Nicholson following the funeral, online at gaycitynews.nyc and in print next week.
