Latex Ball Draws Thousands
Several thousand party enthusiasts gathered on the evening of July 29 at Terminal Five on West 56th Street for the 27th annual Latex Ball, the world’s largest celebration of the House and Ball community.
Fashion models and designers, photographers, and members of the House and Ball scene gathered for a night of competitions, sexual health messages, and HIV testing — all to benefit Gay Men’s Health Crisis and more than 20 other community-based health organizations.
The theme this year was “Unleash Your Muse.” (Photos courtesy of GMHC)
Hello! friends i m saying this one is an awesome online card game at first play it and see how much it is interesting for you then you share it with your friends also .I promise you will fully enjoy it.
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. obat herbal miom kronis
I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered brilliant transparent concept obat herbal penyakit lemah jantung
I'm really inspired with your writing skills and also with the format in your blog. obat herbal penyakit gondok
Simple method to hack whatsapp account online.