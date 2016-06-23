Love is Love is Love
BY OLIVIA ROSE LANZIERO AZZOLINA | After Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Awards sonnet:
The hand that trembles uncontrollably,
That grips the gun that fires at an open sea of smiling
Faces. A mouth that shoots the
Words that stop the heartbeat quick; grasp the breathing
In a fist. A fist that punches the eyes of the pure and clean souls
that stepped valiantly out of there
Homes searching for the drug that injected smiles
Onto their faces. The faces that longed for the antidote
To a seemingly incomparable ribbon of pain tied in a perfect bow
By the boy or girl that broke the heart that
Did not know that the drug of happiness that came with
Side effects. The side effect of death that night,
Written on the label plastered to the bottle of sunshine that sat
waiting in a club.
Because love is love, is love, is love.
You love that girl, you love that boy who
Loves that boy, who loves that girl.
The light switch of a life slammed down by the commanding
Barrel of a gun. A gun purchased with a receipt —
be sure to practice gun safety!
But you didn’t listen. Your hatred crept into
Your fingertips. Your chaotic mind, bleeding signals
Dropping like army men. Their parachutes expanding,
Slowing pin-drop thoughts oozing into that
Crooked smile that sees the
Good in your evil actions.
Because love is love, is love, is love.
Olivia Rose Lanziero Azzolina, a 13-year-old seventh grader at Léman Manhattan Preparatory School, wrote this poem in response to the Orlando tragedy for an English class taught by Aubrey Sherman. Sherman’s class recently completed a series of poetry workshops led by Savon Bartley, a spoken word artist from Urban Word NYC.
Love is feeling which you have for someone. When a person in love he or she don’t keep secrets and tell everyone everything. As a Dissertation experts when I am teaching children I have bond with them which is called for the children so I like teaching and I want to have them knowledge which can benefits them in their future.
Excellent one! I would like to appreciate the creator of such fabulous work and thanks to the blog fpr sharing such talents with us. The individual who make this post was an extraordinary human and hope you people will share more valuable and helpful info like the same. City Tours Paris
Thank you for advices, I decided to get second degree and your site became very helpful in my situation.
pof login
<a href = "http://www.bestwishesquotesimages.com/">happy valentines day 2017 images for facebook
<a href = "http://www.inspirationallovequotesimagess.com/">happy valentines day 2017 images for facebook
<a href = "http://www.happyvalentinesdayquoteswishess.com/">happy valentines day 2017 images for facebook
<a href = "http://www.happy-valentinesday-2017.net/">happy valentines day 2017 images for facebook
Here the homepage for amazon gift card code generator within minute.
Being in love is the best feeling ever.it's an awesome experience. http://weheartit.com/entry/282305214
This type of message always inspiring and I prefer to read quality Scarpe Nike Air Zoom Structure 20 http://www.scarperun.com/nike-zoom-structure-20-c… , so happy to find good place to many here in the post, the writing is just great, thanks for the post.
Your article is detailed, thanks to it I solved the problem I am entangled. I will regularly follow your writers and visit this site daily.
usps tracking
Thank you very much. i think a lot of people are looking for such a content from you. hope you will have more share such.