At Macy’s, Comptroller Honors Pride

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | In a June 20 bash at Macy’s in Herald Square, City Comptroller marked LGBTQ Pride Month by honoring Sue Wicks, a former New York Liberty player who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013; the Hetrick-Martin Institute (see related story on HMI); Luis Mancheno, a board member of Equality New York; and the cast of Oxygen TV’s “Strut.”