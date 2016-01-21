Planet Earth Is Blue And There’s Nothing I Can Do - Gay City News | Gay City News Planet Earth Is Blue And There’s Nothing I Can Do - Gay City News | Gay City News
Quantcast

Planet Earth Is Blue And There’s Nothing I Can Do

Added by paul on January 21, 2016.
Saved under Media Circus, Features
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share This Post
Fans flocked to David Bowie's SoHo apartment on January11, after news of the singer's death the death before emerged, creating an impromptu shrine piled high with flowers, candles, photos, and heartfelt notes thanking the longtime music and cultural icon. | JONATHAN ALPEYRIE

Fans flocked to David Bowie’s SoHo apartment on January11, after news of the singer’s death the death before emerged, creating an impromptu shrine piled high with flowers, candles, photos, and heartfelt notes thanking the longtime music and cultural icon. | JONATHAN ALPEYRIE

BY ED SIKOV | Still getting zilch interest in the mainstream press: From Miranda Blue of Right Wing Watch: “In yet another example of what the Religious Right’s recent focus on ‘religious liberty’ is really about, five Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to speak this weekend [January 16] at a ‘religious freedom’ event hosted by a conservative pastor who has repeatedly declared that AIDS is God’s punishment for gay people’s ‘immoral act’ and has called for a ‘class action lawsuit’ against homosexuality. Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, and Mike Huckabee are scheduled to join a ‘Free to Believe Broadcast’ on Saturday, hosted by the Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins and Vision America’s Rick Scarborough, two of the most outspoken anti-gay activists in the country. Both, even while attempting to curtail the rights of LGBT people, have claimed that it is their rights that are being violated by the LGBT movement: Perkins has said that the supposed persecution of anti-gay Christians in America is inspiring ISIS, and Scarborough has declared that he is ready to burn to death in the fight against gay marriage.”

I wish him good luck and Godspeed.

Media Circus

At the risk of turning Media Circus into the “Peter Staley Says” column, I can’t resist citing Staley’s recent post on Poz.com, hilariously titled “Charlie Sheen Shits on 30 Years of AIDS Activism.” Staley’s slam came after the HIV-positive actor, who is also clinically cuckoo, “went off his meds without telling anyone and [went] to Mexico to seek a miracle cure from a scam artist even Dr. Oz hasn’t heard of,” — !!! — “a ‘Dr.’ Sam Chachoua (he’s unlicensed in the US), who is so convinced he’s cured Sheen that he supposedly injects himself with Sheen’s blood (according to Sheen, who probably thinks magicians actually saw women in half).”

Staley’s advice to Charlie: “Crawl back into your ‘babe cave,’ write a big check to amfAR, and call it a day.”

“We know Major Tom’s a junkie….” What do you mean, “we?”

Lots of people had lots to write about David Bowie after his shocking death on January 10, but Alex Frank’s lovely tribute on Pitchfork.com resonated most powerfully with me, if perversely so: “There are a million reasons to memorialize the passing of David Bowie, but none more so, at least for me, than because of his legacy as the patron saint of strange gay boys everywhere… His body was so thin and lithe that he bore the elegance of a female swan. He never even needed to actually be gay — to have sex with men — to be gay. He was one of us whether he ever really was one of us…. Through my sadness, I keep remembering that he does not have to be alive for some fresh new 16-year-old boy — or girl, or girl wanting to be a boy, or boy wanting to be a girl, or some person who in fact has no gender at all — to discover Bowie, and help whomever needs it to reimagine that not so long after that part of queer life that seems like hell, it will feel like heaven.”

The thing is, she or he has to be open to it. For me, Bowie’s persona, let alone his music, was fraught with my own scorching self-loathing. His early stardom coincided with my wretcheder-than-thine adolescence. He totally freaked me out. Bowie openly paraded everything I was desperately trying to bury. He wore makeup, for godsake. I liked Carole King.

A Bowie song on the radio literally woke me up one day: it happened to be playing when my clock radio clicked on announcing the start of yet another humdrum day of high school crucifixion. “Space Oddity.” I had no idea there were drugs involved. They might have helped. But at the time, the we in Bowie’s later “Ashes to Ashes” — “We know Major Tom’s a junkie” — didn’t include me. What broke through was “Planet Earth is blue and there’s nothing I can do.” There it was — my bleak, no-oxygen, outer-galactically helpless state of mind laid bare. The song terrified me. Deafened by the roar of self-loathing, I didn’t hear David Bowie at all. I was too fucking scared.

Not a confession — just a statement of fact: I now read news about American politics in a state of total dread. Maniacs are ascendant. I was fearful of Reagan and W. I am absolutely petrified of Trump and Cruz. It has become difficult to say anything meaningful. “The sky is falling” is beginning to make sense.

Follow @EdSikov on Twitter and Facebook.

80 Responses to Planet Earth Is Blue And There’s Nothing I Can Do

  1. PspeterP peter March 8, 2016 at 12:15 am

    I think this is a wonderful skinny jeans for girls ! Thin pants for young ladies from fzillion.com are sliced to be up-to-date and agreeable to wear. skinny jeans for girls

    Reply
  2. dell March 8, 2016 at 2:18 am

    nice

    Reply
  3. custom writing March 13, 2016 at 4:15 pm

    If anyone wants to enhance his general knowledge then he should read such kind of blogs because there is talked about Earth which is mentioned as blue planet. Its further details are also given which we should read and share with others on social media.

    Reply
  4. Alexandra David April 10, 2016 at 12:35 pm

    It is a cool! Never seen anything like it! Panda Free Antivirus v16.1.0 Full

    Reply
  5. @IndoorLotion April 14, 2016 at 6:05 am

    Great post Tischkarten

    Reply
  6. Jhon Smith August 20, 2016 at 11:12 am

    Hi there to all, it’s really a good for me to visit this site, it contains useful Information.
    thanks for shear it Wifi Hack Serial Key full Version Download

    Reply
  7. viki rose August 21, 2016 at 12:48 am

    It is a cool! Never seen anything like it! Thanks for sharing Connectify Hotspot Pro Crack

    Reply
  8. zoya August 26, 2016 at 7:20 am

    hi thanks for sharing wonderful article and wonderful work i really like your work so keep it up

    Reply
  9. zoya August 30, 2016 at 9:37 am

    hey thanks for sharing beautiful article i like your site keep it up

    Reply
  10. zoya August 31, 2016 at 3:28 pm

    hi friend you are perfect work this site and your write the article is very well
    http://naveedtech.com/internet-download-manager-c

    Reply
  11. Samuel September 2, 2016 at 10:19 am

    Hey great man your ideas are clear and you have a nice way to share your acknowledgment. Thank you dear
    Lumion Crack

    Reply
  12. nhaxnet.com November 2, 2016 at 4:51 am

    You wrote a great article

    Reply
  13. cheapaskips15 November 2, 2016 at 5:40 am

    I love your blog,I recommend it. skip hire brisbane north

    Reply
  14. dermatiq November 2, 2016 at 5:57 am

    Botox is famous all over the world. In the same way, it also used in California by different facial surgeons. For example, Botox San fernando valley

    Reply
  15. Fotosizer November 9, 2016 at 3:41 am

    This is such a nice great website with lots of good information

    Reply
  16. Google SketchUp November 15, 2016 at 7:04 am

    I am very impressed your work thanks admin sharing an amazing topic keep it up dear and sharing more information I am waiting

    Reply
  17. corporate November 23, 2016 at 2:41 am

    Extremely informative site….Keep sharing. photography workshops sydney

    Reply
  18. tank trouble cheats December 6, 2016 at 7:09 am

    Very useful information on topics that plenty are interested on for this wonderful post.

    Reply
  19. BMW i3 2017 December 6, 2016 at 7:10 am

    BMW i3 2017 is a new latest car electric car, has a 114 mile range on a full charge battery.

    Reply
  20. Serial Key IDM December 8, 2016 at 12:58 pm

    You are doing al the great work for planet to make it earth in the blue shores.

    Reply
  21. electronama December 14, 2016 at 5:56 am

    Excellent post filled with energetic words and thoughts.It makes me realize the energy of words and pictures.
    wholesale iphone charger

    Reply
  22. Benton BERT December 20, 2016 at 12:18 am

    Nice post. I really like the post that you shared with us.

    Reply
  23. Device Doctor Pro December 22, 2016 at 4:31 am

    nice idea you have shared here

    Reply
  24. Prezi Pro Crack January 15, 2017 at 3:58 am

    This is nice post. Great job admin

    Reply
  25. Audi A5 January 16, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    The 2018 Audi A5 Sportback power 354-horsepower turbocharged V6, which also makes 369 lb-ft of torque and sends power through a conventional 8-speed automatic.

    Reply
  26. stephylline February 24, 2017 at 6:59 am

    waoooo content shared here by admin is outstanding. wonderful shared share admin really great work.

    Reply
  27. umar5778 February 28, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Hello everybody, here every one is sharing such know-how, thuscit’s good to read this blog, and I used to pay a visit this weblog all the time.
    license keys for free

    Reply
  28. Jalen Rojas March 24, 2017 at 7:17 am

    I have bookmarked you to check out new stuff of your blog. A must read!!!! Rhinoplasty Westlake Village

    Reply
  29. Mateo Shannon March 30, 2017 at 5:49 am

    Fantastic . I regard this post.I have analyzed a couple the articles on your site now, and I truly like your style. commercial pest control

    Reply
  30. Milo Roach April 10, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I really learned a lot from your site. dallas wordpress design

    Reply
  31. crackszone2 April 12, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Thank you for sharing. I read you post have a nice mind thank you webstorm crack

    Reply
  32. avg driver updater April 18, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Have a nice fun. Thank you dear

    Reply
  33. Uriel Compton April 19, 2017 at 8:24 am

    That's very helpful article..thanks for sharing this info..!! wondershare safeeraser

    Reply
  34. Anumbalouch April 23, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Nice post.thanks for admin sharing this post….. homeguard-pro-2-8

    Reply
  35. rekordbox dj Crack April 30, 2017 at 3:55 am

    Nice! thank you so much! Thank you for sharing. Your blog posts are more interesting and informative. I think there are many people like and visit it regularly, including me.

    Reply
  36. SPSS Crack April 30, 2017 at 4:01 am

    very nice post, I personally really like, blogging greetings, good luck

    Reply
  37. EXPRESS VPN May 8, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    GOOD POST

    Reply
  38. bestcracksoft May 23, 2017 at 4:46 am

    Hey, I am glad to read your blog it is really fantastic and well-written thanks for sharing all of this. prezi crack

    Reply
  39. Anumbalouch June 6, 2017 at 1:23 am

    nice post thanks for sharing.touchcopy-16-activation-code<a/>

    Reply
  40. wifi Hack June 12, 2017 at 9:01 am

    you can get free AIDA64 keygen

    Great post thanks for sharing
    Windows 8 Activator

    Reply
  41. Cleanmymac Crack June 15, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Nice article that is amazing

    Reply
  42. Lisa June 16, 2017 at 3:32 am

    love to visit your blog of planet earth blue there iExplorer Registration Code

    Reply
  43. fashionperday22 June 29, 2017 at 9:12 am

    This article gives the light in which we can watch the truth. This is exceptionally pleasant one and gives indepth data. Much obliged for this decent articl Visit pandora one apk!

    Reply
  44. Wondershare Dr Crack July 4, 2017 at 5:20 am

    good

    Reply
  45. Sandboxie Crack July 4, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Very good article

    Reply
  46. Cubase Pro Crack July 5, 2017 at 6:41 am

    Nicest post and amazing article

    Reply
  47. saniamirzanew July 10, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    thanks u for sharing with us admin good luck FL Studio Crack

    Reply
  48. Emily Kenzie July 11, 2017 at 2:57 am

    A worthy article, I must say, really like this post that you have shared with us.

    Reply
  49. Emily Kenzie July 11, 2017 at 5:33 am

    This is very nice post. Thank you so much for shared us.

    Reply
  50. Emily Kenzie July 12, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Nice Post i really that you shared with us.

    Reply
  51. Victoria Carey July 12, 2017 at 6:51 am

    I am very impressed your work. thanks for shared with us.

    Reply
  52. Victoria Carey July 12, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Nice post . thanks for sharing

    Reply
  54. Crystal July 21, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Great Post ever!

    Reply
  55. Edraw Max Crack July 25, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    That is great website. thanking you ADMIN

    Reply
  56. allmobitools July 26, 2017 at 4:22 am

    Nice post.

    Reply
  57. Portforward Network July 26, 2017 at 4:34 am

    I'm always happy to follow this blog post.

    Reply
  58. Power ISO Code July 26, 2017 at 4:39 am

    I was reading the provided article with a great interest! This post is useful and informative.

    Reply
  59. Zenmate Premium July 26, 2017 at 4:41 am

    I was reading the provided article with a great interest! This post is useful and informative.

    Reply
  60. CleanMyPC Free July 26, 2017 at 4:44 am

    It is truly a great and helpful piece of info,Excellent blog,Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  61. Fraps Free Full July 26, 2017 at 5:11 am

    This is really an informative and awesome blog to see, thanks for sharing such a terrific blog.

    Reply
  62. Pluraleyes Crack July 31, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    It is really difficult to find such a fantastic content with some useful information.Thank you, I appreciate it!

    Reply
  63. sajju951 August 3, 2017 at 5:52 am

    It is really difficult to find such a fantastic content with some useful information.Thank you, I appreciate it! Lightworks Serial Key

    Reply
  64. Cool Edit Pro August 4, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Excellent and nice article. when user want to get important information then visit our site. Cool Edit Pro Free Download Full Version With Crack

    Reply
  65. jacob August 11, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Thanks for such a great post and the review….

    Best Coolers with Speakers

    Reply
  66. jacob August 11, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Syma Sa07G 3 Channel Rc

    I really appreciate the research you put into it.

    Reply
  67. Windows 7 Crack August 16, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Greate post. Keep posting such kind of info on your page. Very Perfect work I like your post which is nice and interesting. It's amazing. 🙂
    That your web site is genuine fascinating and has got circles of fabulous data.That was an really awesome post and i like that.

    Reply
  68. Fatima Noor August 27, 2017 at 2:18 am

    Yeah lol, No one can do nothing about it's colour.

    Reply
  69. Dell WiFi Drivers August 27, 2017 at 2:36 am

    Amazing post thanks for sharing such a wonderful post. I really like your article. Keep it up

    Reply
  70. Asim Khattak August 30, 2017 at 2:40 am

    thanks

    Reply
  71. Asim Khattak August 30, 2017 at 2:45 am

    The best way to download tekken 3 game for pc that is released by Namco and got the awesome information from it and containing the link of tekken 3 full version and there is the Suggested source

    Reply
  72. Malewarebytes Key September 5, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Very nice and amazing article

    Reply
  73. saeedadv September 14, 2017 at 11:39 am

    you adopt a differant style of discussion.great work.
    Global Mapper Crack Keygen

    Reply
  74. alex September 17, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    system mechanic I am very impressed your work thanks admin sharing an amazing topic keep it up dear and sharing more information I am waiting

    Reply
  75. nba2k18.co September 21, 2017 at 5:11 am

    The Prelude gamers will be able to start their trip right into the Neighborhood a brand-new shared world that allows players experience We aren't sure anything concerning NBA 2K18

    Reply
  76. ANYTRANS 6 CRACK September 22, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Nice Work Keep it up

    Reply
  77. Emily September 23, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Earth is good planet Nitro Pro Crack

    Reply
  78. sharpblade September 24, 2017 at 2:42 am

    Vector Product Serial Key

    Reply
  79. ajerryblalock September 28, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Understanding is hard no doubt for the beginners but if you keep doing it, easier will be in your hands.
    Miracle Fantastic Beast Blue Coat – Newt Scamander Eddie Redmayne Coat

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


+ two = eleven