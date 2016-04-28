A Pope to Believe In
BY DAVID NOH | There will probably never be another Golden Age of Cabaret as there was in the 1970s, when nearly every block in Manhattan seemed to have at least one boîte where supernovas, almost-stars with cult followings, and unknowns alike could get up on stage and attempt to bring an audience to its knees through the art of song. It was part of the fabric of everyday gay life when I first moved here, with now defunct spots like Reno Sweeney, the Bottom Line, Michael’s Pub, the Cookery, the Grand Finale, the Ballroom, Five Oaks, the Ninth Circle, Upstairs at the Downstairs, Brothers and Sisters, and others offering up everyone from the great Alberta Hunter, Bobby Short, Mel Torme, Sylvia Syms, and Anita O’Day, to an eclectic range of movie stars, including Diane Keaton, Holly Woodlawn, Edie Beale, and Ellen Greene, as well as such near-forgotten talents as Betty Rhodes, Judith Cohen, Jane Olivor, Novella Nelson, and Alaina Reed.
But though the number of establishments has dwindled precipitously, there’s a helluva lot of very special and unique talent alive and kicking around town today — Nellie McKay, Vivian Reed, Annaleigh Ashford, Carole J. Bufford, Aaron Weinstein, Maude Maggart, and more.
At the very forefront is the prodigiously gifted Molly Pope, whom I first discovered through her fiercely belting appearances in Justin Sayre’s deliciously diverting installments of “The Meeting.” She kept popping up, at 54 Below, paying wonderfully brassy tribute to Liza Minnelli with her divinely overwrought “The Singer.” And then, last year, she completely blew me away when she played that ultimate 19th century careerist, Adah Isaacs Menken, in Trav S.D.’s “Horse Play” at La MaMa. Her charismatic effrontery and melting vulnerability proved her considerable acting chops in this superbly funky and literate production, which harked back to downtown Off-Off Broadway’s most original and thrilling roots. Pope reminded me of nothing so much as the very young Bette Midler, both Merman-esque and delicately lyrical, out to conquer show business by any means necessary.
Cabaret stars blossom all over town; a Coward retrospective
Having amassed a considerable, devoted, and very gay following, Pope’s outrageous — and outrageously good — solo shows are now must-see affairs for the most musically discerning as well as the purely fun-loving. And she is a highly candid dream to interview.
“Five minutes after meeting me, you will know the most intimately pressing crisis about to break in my life,” she said. “There’s not a whole lot of filter and in some ways I lack a sense of social customs. That is, I won’t violate your boundaries, but I will force you to cross mine.”
When I remarked how especially attractive and chic she looked, Pope laughed.
“Lately, I’ve gotten super into watching fashion documentaries on Netflix, like the one about Iris Apfel and ‘Dior and I,’” she said. “I also happen to have lost 25 pounds for the first time in my life, which has allowed me, finally at 34, to dress how I want to and not to flatter my figure, which is so much cooler. Part of the weight loss was from the stress of my marriage falling apart, moving back to Manhattan to a six-floor walkup, and I started riding my bike again. I realized how important physical activity is to me for my well-being. The McBurney Y is my big splurge, and I go once or twice a week to yoga. I love the community feeling, which I get nowhere else, of taking a Zumba class, where I am the youngest person in the room.”
Pope is hilariously funny — and naturally so — and never more than when she’s graphically detailing her adventures in dating on Facebook: “A lot of times I turn it up a notch, stylize it. I have a way with words that can make something that’s not so interesting seem interesting — the whole dating thing, my observations are universal, if you’re gonna be honest about it.
“Unless the guy is a total douche bag, I try to only post things that are from my perspective because I never thought I would be dating again. I was married but now I’m not, so that accounts for the rather fresh but horrified perspective on dating. I think that part of my brain literally shut down when I got married. I thought it was done but now it’s been violently reactivated. It’s been more than a year since my divorce was finalized; we were only married for four years, together for seven total, long enough.
“Oh, that septennial itch! He was a recovering performer, an actor who went back to school to pursue a degree in physical therapy. I had avoided dating actors before him; it’s a bad idea. I love dating people who have some creative pursuit, but I don’t necessarily think it’s a good idea to invite that close a competition.
“Ever since my mom forced me to watch ‘Funny Girl’ when I was about 11 years old, that lyric always stayed with me: ‘To tell the truth, it hurt my pride/ The groom was prettier than the bride.’ I never want my boyfriend to be prettier than I am. I’m very superficial. I dated one guy I thought was really hot and I was miserable because I have a very jealous nature, let’s call a spade a spade.”
Pope grew up near Pittsburgh, “30 minutes away, in the town where the original ‘Dawn of the Dead’ was filmed, that mall. I didn’t get to see a lot of shows so I grew up with a lot of movie musicals, soundtracks, and a lot of the Great American Songbook. I thought I was going to be an Olympic swimmer from when I was four, but when I got to high school I started doing theater, which I never thought I could do before.”
I always look forward to Pope’s bringing down the house at Justin Sayre’s annual “Night of a Thousand Judys,” like when she sang “By Myself” with Garland’s original arrangement, painstakingly discovered, and then written out by hand from a photocopy. She told me, “I spent a lot of my childhood watching Turner Classic Movies with my grandma. What I have done consciously is listen to the way she fits certain notes to certain vowels and try to adapt that to myself because our voices are very similar. I do the same thing with Mary Testa and a couple other singers. If I’m going to sing ‘The Man That Got Away,’ which I’ve only done maybe three times in my life, I hit certain notes in a lot of the same resonant places, because that’s the best way for my voice to do it.
“My largely gay following was purely a function of being in my 20s in New York with this big, low, belting voice that couldn’t get me cast in anything to save my life. So I decided to just sing anywhere I could and most of those places were gay establishments, ‘Mostly Sondheim’ at the Duplex,’ or ‘After Party’ at the Laurie Beechman, and I don’t know how many bars in Hell’s Kitchen, this great tradition of nightlife where you’re literally putting on your makeup in a stairwell.
“My little girl obsession with Judy coincides with the gay community’s so when I make a very specific joke, gay men know what I’m referencing and laugh. I also think, purely superficially, that gay men are interested in what I’m wearing when I go onstage. I also make the joke — my ardent wish — that I’m an ascendant gay icon, and I’ve thought a lot about the various generally accepted gay icons — the Judy, the Barbra, the Bette, even Cher. What gives them icon status beyond their amazing talent and careers is something that I also have in me. They are all women who are emotionally available, and the physicality of it is the gesture of constantly giving forward to the audience and not watching their back. The juxtaposition of that much fierce, ferocious talent but so much vulnerability at the same time seems to be a common thread among the gay icons. You’re giving so much that you forget to look out for yourself. To a certain tragic and non-tragic extent, nothing is held back, everything is given to you.”
There’s all kinds of great music in town this spring. After Alexa Ray Joel and Rita Wilson, I was a little trepidatious about star relations doing cabaret, but Rumer Willis at the Café Carlyle on April 5 completely won me over — as she did millions with her “Dancing with the Stars” victory — and I haven’t been able to get her out of my mind since. After a shaky, too exposed start with “Maybe This Time,” she really found her groove with some cannily chosen rock compositions, her distinctively husky, throbbing voice flowering particularly on Hozier’s “Take Me to Church.” Even “God Bless the Child,” which, like “Hallelujah,” “Summertime,” and “Amazing Grace,” I rarely want to hear performed again, acquired rich new meaning in her hands, given the fact that in her case the “mama and papa who may have” are Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.
I caught the charmingly unaffected Willis outside on the street afterwards, cadging a quick smoke, congratulated her and also commented on how much, as a child, I loved the books of the woman she was named for by her doll-loving mother, Rumer Godden. “You’re one of the few who even know who she is!” she exclaimed. “Yes, my mom read her books to us and people send me dolls and her books to this day!”
One week later, I was back at the Carlyle for Katherine Jenkins. She’s somewhat of an unknown quantity Stateside, but an immense star in her native UK and around the world. A mellifluous, classically trained mezzo soprano, she hardly needed the mic in the café’s intimate space, and not only sounded like but looked an angel, with her lovely face, tumbling blonde hair, and model’s figure clad in the biggest sapphire gown ever seen on that stage. An exciting “Habanera” was her one operatic selection from an Andrew Lloyd Webber-heavy repertoire of songs, and she was as gracious and down to earth as could be when I met her later. Also greeting her for the first time was actor Ryan Silverman, just back from happily doing Sondheim’s “Passion” with Natalie Dessay in Paris (in English). Silverman is scheduled to sing with Jenkins for the June official UK celebrations of Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday.
Special as they were, however, Jenkins and Willis were simply delicious appetizers before the Carlyle main course, which was the debut of Chita Rivera there on April 19 (35 E. 76th St., through Apr. 30; ticketmaster.com). A household accident, which laid her up during the holidays, forced her to postpone this event until now, but, as her sister Lola told me, “She’s indestructible!”
Truer words were never spoken, for the lady was simply on fire, singing her very favorite songs. She looked as magnificently ageless and trim as ever, somehow managing to dance up a storm on the tiny stage. I’d heard her do many of her selections before, but who cares when they included the best moments from “Bye Bye Birdie,” “West Side Story,” “The Rink,” and the equally indestructible “Chicago,” with the star performing them at white heat intensity? She sizzled on “Mas Que Nada,” my favorite of her live songs, and turned Jacques Brel’s “Carousel” into a veritable mini-opera of dramatic passion.
A packed house of swells filled the place with Chita Love — Michele Lee, Rob Marshall, John Doyle, Robert Osborne — but the big thrill for me was sitting with Lola and her two wonderfully warm brothers, watching their utter absorption and adoration of the brilliance of a sister who is, without a doubt, the most vibrantly alive performing legend on the planet.
For all you resolute Anglophiles, Film Forum is doing a Noël Coward retrospective, beginning on May 13 with “The Scoundrel,” a unique urban fantasy from 1935 in which he stars, co-written and co-directed by the great team of Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur, photographed by the brilliant Lee Garmes. On Sunday, May 15, at 1:20 p.m., I will be introducing Coward’s 1931 patriotic love letter to Blighty, “Cavalcade” (the 20th Century Fox studio vault print, no less). It’s the Oscar-winning, marvelously sentimental, cannily constructed diatribe against war and tribute to the stalwart British family. I knew its talented costume designer, Earl Luick, who lived in Turtle Bay and whose scrupulously researched, beautiful work was so outstanding that it received special mention at the time, which was rare in 1933. (209 W. Houston St., through May 19; filmforum.org/series/noel-coward-series)
Thanks for sharing this useful information, It is very useful and who are searching for
Best Hair Transplant in Hyderabad
Nice article
Thanks for sharing this useful information, It is very useful and who are searching for
B2B Networking
thanks
I hope there will be another Golden Age of Cabaret – Expertsz
Thanks for sharing useful post.
howdy Paul!
this is a great useful post for me!
thanks for sharing and good luck!
Spark is a top-level project of the Apache Software Foundation, designed to be used with a range of programming languages and on a variety of architectures. Spark is quickly becoming Spark training in bay area the figure out/calculate engine of choice for big data. Spark programs are more well-said with a small number of words and often run 10-100 times faster than Hadoop MapReduce jobs. Spark training in bay area is designed both batch processing (almost the same to MapReduce) and new workloads like streaming, interactive questions, and machine learning. People who are looking for big data class room training in bay area , BigData trunk will provide Spark with experienced faculty in union city.
Nice post dear please keep it up i am waiting for some more like this
Excellent post
grate post…
amazing and cool
nice work dear admin
great work
thanks for sharing such nice article.
It is really good and appreciable post. Thanks for sharing
thank you for sharing,have a nice day 🙂
Nice and cool one.
In the Mumbai! bluehost black friday discount
Woww so nice dear thanks for pope 🙂
nice guy nice news
Thanks for sharing this nice article it have some great useful knowledge.Really a nice post shared by you. ,jual Pupuk cengkeh
Brilliant work keep it up…..
nice post
nice
I am pleased to read your post and thanks for sharing your great sayings.
Parks and Horticulture
You should seriously blog daily. This is awesome. Hell, blog twice a day. I love reading this kind of content.
nice information.
Wooden Homes in india
Great post thanks for sharing..
very good post. thank you dear for sharing with us.
nice post
That's great.
Really great sources keep it up…….
great post… thank for sharing…
I really loved this article! It gave me some new insights I never really thought about before.
Thank you very much for this. I visit again here to see more.
In here great efforts share.
Excellent work.
great post thank.
great music.
howdy admin!
Really, this is a great article!
thanks for sharing and good luck!
Nice sharing with us.
i like and share
excellent
i like!
i like and share!
excellent article!
thank you!
very good!
nice job!
congratulations
nice
o my god perfect
nice very good
very good
i like nice
good!
nice post!
very good article!
nice post
thanks
great
good job!
i like
nice article!
Thank you for reading my blog. Good luck with your project.
Thanks a lot.
Excellent job admin please keep it up
Thankyou for posting!
I really loved this article! It gave me some new insights I never really thought about before.
I agree with you and really appreciate your efforts. We at Reztech giving best mobile apps and web development services at reasonable cost. Contact us for more details.
Big Data refers to data that is too large or complex for analysis in traditional (computer files full of information) because of factors such as the (total space occupied by something), variety and speed of the data to be carefully studied. Topics covered are HDFS, MapReduce, Apache Hive, YARN, Sqoop, Flume, HBase, Oozie, ZooKeeper and Spark. Since the technologies are constantly changed, BigData Interview questions provides which are necessary, needed and demanded by the people to quickly upgrade their skills, to fit the needed things for BigData related jobs.
thanks for sharing !!
Adro, Iran’s first AdExchange, opens Iran’s online advertising landscape to the world. https://adro.co/Home/Products
cool post
Great!!!
Man, what a crazy story. I'll probably share this with some of my friends. Thanks again for posting it.
Awesome and interesting post
Hey, I'm a long time fan and reader of your blog, first time commenter. Just wanted to say this post really hit home with the stuff I've been looking into. Thanks man
The Hadoop distributed file system (HDFS) is a distributed, (able to be made bigger or smaller), and portable file-system written in Java for the Hadoop . Big data online training offers full-length courses on a range of Hadoop technologies for the developers that is designed in a format to meet your convenience, availability and flexibility needs . Big Data Training courses will lead you on the path to becoming a certified Hadoop professional. We make sure that individual trainers get attention from our trainers so that they can know the technology inside – out very well. We even clear up the doubts to ensure that each student has clear idea of what they have learned from us.
Nice Work
Dil Hai Hindustani
Awaiting new post
so nice post keep it up and thanks for sharing keep it up.
tks
https://tensionmembran.wordpress.com https://youtu.be/Ej0_I31dO78 https://nasehatsyaid.wordpress.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbZkNU9U6pU http://www.canopymembran.com
really great work..
Nice sharing such a great information.
Hi there..!
If you are experiencing relationship problems in your marriage, or while dating, there are many relationship forums that can help you through some hard times. When looking for advice, proceed with caution because even though there are many people out there who can offer good advice, there are many more who can give you not so good advice.Read more at-Relationship Advice For Women
Thanks
nice post
wonderful post
Wonderful.
Obrigado
cool post……
Spark is an Apache project as "lightning fast group figuring out/calculating". It has a growing and successful open-source community and is the most active Apache project at the moment. Sparks runs programs up to 100x faster than Hadoop MapReduce in memory, or 10x faster on disk. . As companies (understand/make real/achieve) this, Spark developers are becoming more and more valued. Spark course will teach you the basics of working with Spark Training will provide you with the necessary foundation for getting deeper into Spark. People are looking for Spark Training in bay area , BigData trunk will provide bigdata and spark training with experienced faculty in union city.
nice post, thanks for sharing.
Great piece of work. Thanks for the share.
Textiles, Embroidery Mill, Ready made curtains and sofas.
To be the best value retailer and wholesaler of high-quality and beautiful fabrics
We have our showroom at Dubai.
Warehouse at Sharjah Ind 18.
Factories at Sharjah Freezone.
Dubai : 00971558819985
nice post
Very nice post. It is very essential for human.
learning guitar<a>
Thanks for sharing.
nice post
Nice stuff great sharing
Sincere
Academy Award Nominations 2017
Excellent post!
Amazing site !
https://caremax.vn/danh-muc/apple/thay-cam-ung-ip…
Keep on your post !
https://vinaflower.vn/cate/shop-hoa-phong-lan
A site for electric machine : https://dongco3pha.com/danh-muc/motor-dien-3-pha
And if you need a high speed door : https://cuacuonnhanhmaviflex.vn/
Very Good Post
good sharing, thanks.
I really hope you act a city of gold.
projeto importador profissional
Awesome and interesting
wawo amazing one, it is really helpful for us
Very nice article!
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both educative and interesting, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I stumbled across this in my hunt for something regarding this.
very Nice keep it up.
Amazing post.
nice post, thanks for sharing…
thanks for sharing the informative post. it is very helpful me and another person. Vayance web
Psychics, psychics and mediums, we are there throughout the year, throughout life to realize for you a clairvoyance quality that will unveil your future love. Birth, love, meeting, couple, marriage, divorce, work, finance. relationship and love making most and teaching this site.
Excellent post
thanks for the post
Thanks for sharing this nice article it have some great useful information
Really…. Great article one of best article i have read
Keep it up
so nice post
good and nice post…………….
nice post, thanks for sharing.
Nice sharing. such a great and informative post.
Nice post dude.
Big data analysis is becoming a need for companies to succeed in all businesses from farming to finance. Large international companies to new startups have been reaching out to free big data training, (placing underwater/surrounding someone with something), and (friendship based on shared interests/learning opportunity) programs for qualified professionals. The needed things for enrollment are more strict than those of coding free big data training but, students who make it through will be positioned for one of the highest paying jobs in the tech field. Big Data boot camp program is designed for those looking to quickly gain related skills in managing big data and data science pipelines. People who are looking for big data boot camp at our Union City, CA classroom provides opportunity for building your career in high demand Big data domain.
Thank you very much for your sharing.
Thanks for sharing this useful information, congratulations.
Cool post………………
Thanks for for this useful post
Smart work,
Hadoop Class Room Training in Bay Area course provides knowledge on What is Big Data? How do we tackle Big Data? Why are we interested in it? What is a Hadoop (raised, flat supporting surface)? And training to use new Hadoop tools and ways of doing things as well as learn ways of storing information that will allow for (producing a lot with very little waste) processing and analysis for (based on knowledge and learning) business decision-making. Hadoop sets that have the possible ability to grow quickly need to be manageable. Further, you learn to store, manage, process and carefully study huge amounts of (without rules, schedules, etc.) data. People who are looking for Hadoop class room training in bay area , BigData trunk will provide bigdata with experienced faculty in union city.
so nice post keep it up
Awesome post. Keep it up
Spark is a top-level project of the Apache Software Foundation, designed to be used with a range of programming languages and on a variety of architectures. Spark is quickly becoming Spark training in bay area the figure out/calculate engine of choice for big data. Spark programs are more well-said with a small number of words and often run 10-100 times faster than Hadoop MapReduce jobs. Spark training in bay area is designed both batch processing (almost the same to MapReduce) and new workloads like streaming, interactive questions, and machine learning. People who are looking for big data class room training in bay area , BigData trunk will provide Spark with experienced faculty in union city. Importar Roupas
I am pleased to read your post and thanks for sharing your great sayings. Wicca
Doing things as well as learn ways of storing information that will allow for (producing a lot with very little waste) processing and analysis for (based on knowledge and learning) business decision-making. Hadoop sets that have the possible ability to grow quickly need to be manageable. Further, you learn to store, manage, process and carefully study huge amounts of (without rules, schedules, etc.) data. People who are looking for Hadoop class room training in bay area , BigData trunk will provide bigdata with experienced faculty in union city.
Quickly need to be manageable. Further, you learn to store, manage, process and carefully study huge amounts of (without rules, schedules, etc.) data. People who are looking for Hadoop class room training in bay area , BigData trunk will provide bigdata with experienced faculty in union city.
Hadoop Class Room Training in Bay Area course provides knowledge on What is Big Data? How do we tackle Big Data? Why are we interested in it? What is a Hadoop (raised, flat supporting surface)? And training to use new Hadoop tools and ways of doing things as well as learn ways of storing information that will allow for (producing a lot with very little waste) processing and analysis for (based on knowledge and learning) business decision-making. Hadoop sets that have the possible ability to grow quickly need to be manageable. Further, you learn to importação store, manage, process and carefully study huge amounts of (without rules, schedules, etc.) data. People who are looking for Hadoop class room training in bay area , BigData trunk will provide bigdata with experienced faculty in union city.
Big Data is an important part of the next-generation data (related to the beautiful design and construction of buildings, etc.), providing a hugely (able to be made bigger or smaller) distributed storage and processing (raised, flat supporting surface). Big Data online training enables organizations to build new data-driven applications while freeing up useful things/valuable supplies from existing systems. The range of material is amazing and interesting and the professional, information-giving, and fun manner in which it is presented is top notch. It is a wonderful useful thing/valuable supply for anyone learning Big Data. Take Big Data online training courses anytime, from anywhere in the world. Refresh your knowledge, whenever or wherever you want.
Nice post.
Wow! That's a great post! Thank's for sharing! Cobgratulations!
cool one.
good one post
Thanks you.
Great job admin thanks.
So amazing work dear..
great job nice
Thank you for sharing this information.
nice guy nice news
Great piece of work keep it up.
Thanks for for this useful post
thanks
Great piece of work keep it up.
Nice one.
Thanks for sharing this brilliant article,
They’ll play on the seaside, within the swimming pools,
go downtown to buy, rent jet skis, pontoon boats, go parasailing, go fishing.
There’s definately a lot to know about this issue.
wow amazing site dear i liked it…
Cool site for visiting,,,
That's cool one.
cool post,
nice information!
Great post spectacular and content so I like to share, congratulations
very informative i like it….
Nice site and great post.
great for article!
i like and sharing
very good!
nice post!
thanks
thanks for article,good job!
great!
good job brow!
nice
thanks so much
Amazing ideas of posting articles I like it carry on, thanks m
Nice post I got lots of advantages from it carry on admin and thanks for sharing post like these with us.
Nice admin thanks for sharing with us
Nice content! I will share this on my facebook como fazer cupcake para vender.
I love the post! Wonderful work, congratulations!
Hurrah! At last I got a website from where I know how to truly obtain helpful data concerning my study and knowledge.
very nice post
great post
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-rVKN1eOkA
Nice post.
Nice article…
good
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eI7hsb_OBtI
The blog you have written is precise. For some reason I found great interest in reading it and I would like to share it as well.
Nice site.
This is nice post which I was awaiting for such an article and I have gained some useful information.
thanks for sharing such nice article.
Nice and great post keep it up.
Nice working.
thanks
It was really awesome post i liked it.
wonderful website admin i just liked it.
great post
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n2Kv2o_exk
Good Content
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzvKnJWTCVI
Nice!!
It is really benevolent and appreciable base. Thanks for sharing
You should seriously blog daily. This is awesome. Hell, blog twice a day. This article is just the basics for getting started in real estate investing. This is not a how to article but an article that gives you some information about things to do to get started. Everything in this article is tools that can be applied to helping anyone get started in real estate investing.
Nice and helpful one keep it up.
Awesome post.
Leitura muito agradável. Excelente trabalho. Obrigada por compartilhar.
Wonderful post thanks for sharing
Nice post!
Nice post
Wow nice!
Nice post dear. Keep it up.
I liked this article a lot .. Congratulations
Beautiful writing of this very good article
I really liked what I read, great content
nice post.
Great text. I will share it with my friends on social networks. suco detox para emgagrecer rápido
Thanks for sharing this useful information, thank you for sharing.
This post is about A Pope to Believe In. I like this post. We work differently at Roseprop LLC. When you contact us and submit the short property information form (below), we’ll give you a fair all-cash offer on your house within 24 hours.
so nice post good!
Great post thanks for sharing.
good!
good post!
apresentacao de tcc</ a>
monografia
tcc
monografia
monografis
tcc
good post!
Really very nice information thanks for sharing with us keep it up Best whole house humidifier
Thanks for sharing this article!!!
amazing articles dear keep it up.
keep it up.