Pride Prom! - Gay City News | Gay City News Pride Prom! - Gay City News | Gay City News
Quantcast

Pride Prom!

Added by paul on May 26, 2016.
Saved under Features
Tags: , , , ,

Share This Post

 

PRIDE PROM blue glasses isPHOTO ESSAY BY MICHAEL SHAIN | The Queens Museum played host to a citywide Pride Prom on May 24 sponsored by Queens City Councilmember Julissa Ferreras-Copeland (seen at bottom with her out gay colleague Daniel Dromm) , Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito (below, addressing the assembled guests), and the Hispanic Federation. The evening included drag performances, prizes, and lots to eat!

PRIDE PROM eyes matter is

PRIDE PROM mark-viverito IS

PRIDE PROM queen and court IS

PRIDE PROM im here IS

PRIDE PROM green streak IS

PRIDE PROM stringy balloons IS

PRIDE PROM dromm ferreras-copeland IS

40 Responses to Pride Prom!

  1. Sun in 7th house June 10, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    LGBT PRIDE!

    Reply
  2. showbox app May 17, 2017 at 5:24 am

    When they open the data as well as start running it, they'll obtain all flustered due to the run errors as they do not have adequate.

    Reply
  3. boy25875 July 17, 2017 at 5:21 am

    What they see and analyze there can either set in motion or discourage them following related together in the midst of attend to taking into account their consideration and buying process.
    other

    Reply
  4. folof July 26, 2017 at 9:47 am

    It's crucial that you set-occurring your blog the right habit from the profit go. It's what can make or fracture your accomplish having a blog. Getting this wrong is likely to leave you itching your head, wondering, what in the world happened? There are several vital steps, and I'll summarize them in this article.
    trust / intimacy issues

    Reply
  5. folof July 31, 2017 at 3:30 am

    A successful blog will have content written with the audience in mind and provide beneficial and valuable information. If you can really connect and help with a problem or issue that your reader can relate to, he or she will continue to come back to read more.
    Visit us

    Reply
  6. shiprabrock August 2, 2017 at 2:21 am

    I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share. I want to thank you. Good job! You guys do a great blog, and have some great contents. Keep up the good work.
    clicker games

    Reply
  7. workers August 2, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Your blog postings are going well but it is getting more and more difficult to come up with new topics about which to write. After reading this article, coming up with blog topics will no longer be an issue.
    See more

    Reply
  8. shiprabrock August 7, 2017 at 5:29 am

    My friend mentioned to me your blog, so I thought I’d read it for myself. Very interesting insights, will be back for more!
    charm king

    Reply
  9. devidmiller5060 August 7, 2017 at 8:11 am

    My friend mentioned to me your blog, so I thought I’d read it for myself. Very interesting insights, will be back for more!
    lead auditor iso 14001

    Reply
  10. devidmiller5060 August 11, 2017 at 6:18 am

    Great post full of useful tips! My site is fairly new and I am also having a hard time getting my readers to leave comments. Analytics shows they are coming to the site but I have a feeling “nobody wants to be first”.Define Digital Information Resources

    Reply
  11. devidmiller5060 August 12, 2017 at 1:55 am

    My friend mentioned to me your blog, so I thought I’d read it for myself. Very interesting insights, will be back for more!
    You have done a great job. I will definitely dig it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.
    Jio 4g Phone

    Reply
  12. devidmiller5060 August 13, 2017 at 6:14 am

    My friend mentioned to me your blog, so I thought I’d read it for myself. Very interesting insights, will be back for more!
    studyapp.edublogs.org

    Reply
  13. devidmiller5060 August 15, 2017 at 8:38 am

    I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share. I want to thank you. Good job! You guys do a great blog, and have some great contents. Keep up the good work.
    PTE Writing

    Reply
  14. Digital Marketing August 15, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Many online entrepreneurs these days fail to realize the importance of having an excellent website design. Read this short yet informative article for you to find out why having a professional e-commerce website design is important to your online business.
    voyance magie

    Reply
  15. devidmiller5060 August 16, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share. I want to thank you. Good job! You guys do a great blog, and have some great contents. Keep up the good work.
    aadhar card

    Reply
  16. devidmiller5060 August 17, 2017 at 2:17 am

    My friend mentioned to me your blog, so I thought I’d read it for myself. Very interesting insights, will be back for more!
    Buy Residential Properties In Mumbai

    Reply
  17. devidmiller5060 August 17, 2017 at 7:03 am

    My friend mentioned to me your blog, so I thought I’d read it for myself. Very interesting insights, will be back for more!Marathi Kavita Aai

    Reply
  18. devidmiller5060 August 22, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share. I want to thank you. Good job! You guys do a great blog, and have some great contents. Keep up the good work.
    Payforessay.net review

    Reply
  19. devidmiller5060 August 24, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Great post full of useful tips! My site is fairly new and I am also having a hard time getting my readers to leave comments. Analytics shows they are coming to the site but I have a feeling “nobody wants to be first”.
    http://epfbalancestatus.org.in/epf-employer-login

    Reply
  20. polarddesos90 August 26, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share. I want to thank you. Good job! You guys do a great blog, and have some great contents. Keep up the good work.
    ISO Training and Consultants

    Reply
  21. polarddesos90 August 26, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    My friend mentioned to me your blog, so I thought I’d read it for myself. Very interesting insights, will be back for more!
    download root explorer app

    Reply
  22. Devidmiller5060 August 27, 2017 at 4:04 am

    Great post full of useful tips! My site is fairly new and I am also having a hard time getting my readers to leave comments. Analytics shows they are coming to the site but I have a feeling “nobody wants to be first”.
    eid mubarak 2017 images

    Reply
  23. Devidmiller5060 August 27, 2017 at 5:43 am

    Great post full of useful tips! My site is fairly new and I am also having a hard time getting my readers to leave comments. Analytics shows they are coming to the site but I have a feeling “nobody wants to be first”.LIC login lic premium

    Reply
  24. Devidmiller5060 August 28, 2017 at 4:02 am

    wow, great, I was wondering how to cure acne naturally. and found your site by google, learned a lot, now i’m a bit clear. I’ve bookmark your site and also add rss. keep us updated.
    What Is GD&T and How it is beneficial for organization

    Reply
  25. Devidmiller5060 August 29, 2017 at 5:58 am

    Great post full of useful tips! My site is fairly new and I am also having a hard time getting my readers to leave comments. Analytics shows they are coming to the site but I have a feeling “nobody wants to be first”.
    Jio Phone free

    Reply
  26. Devidmiller5060 August 29, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    What a good blog you have here. Please update it more often. This topics is my interest. Thank you. . .
    cheap hockey jerseys online

    Reply
  27. Devidmiller5060 August 29, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    What a good blog you have here. Please update it more often. This topics is my interest. Thank you. . .web hosting

    Reply
  28. Devidmiller5060 September 4, 2017 at 2:34 am

    What a good blog you have here. Please update it more often. This topics is my interest. Thank you. . .
    SEO Agency

    Reply
  29. Devidmiller5060 September 5, 2017 at 11:24 am

    My friend mentioned to me your blog, so I thought I’d read it for myself. Very interesting insights, will be back for more!
    Credit Hub Capital

    Reply
  30. Devidmiller5060 September 11, 2017 at 3:04 am

    My friend mentioned to me your blog, so I thought I’d read it for myself. Very interesting insights, will be back for more!
    Accountants Brighton

    Reply
  31. Devidmiller5060 September 12, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Hey, great blog, but I don’t understand how to add your site in my rss reader. Can you Help me please?
    best portable scanner

    Reply
  32. Devidmiller5060 September 13, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share. I want to thank you. Good job! You guys do a great blog, and have some great contents. Keep up the good work.
    Izrada sajta

    Reply
  33. Devidmiller5060 September 14, 2017 at 3:12 am

    Took me time to read all the comments, but I really enjoyed the article. It proved to be Very helpful to me and I am sure to all the commenters here! It’s always nice when you can not only be informed, but also entertained!
    Excel Training Delhi

    Reply
  34. Devidmiller5060 September 18, 2017 at 11:42 am

    I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share. I want to thank you. Good job! You guys do a great blog, and have some great contents. Keep up the good work.
    visit blog

    Reply
  35. asadjanjua21 September 23, 2017 at 8:01 am

    What a good blog you have here. Please update it more often. This topics is my interest. Thank you. . .
    Mount Rinjani Trekking Package

    Reply
  36. johncarter2038 September 29, 2017 at 12:38 am

    I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share. I want to thank you. Good job! You guys do a great blog, and have some great contents. Keep up the good work.
    does nugenix work

    Reply
  37. johncarter2038 September 29, 2017 at 2:08 am

    wow, great, I was wondering how to cure acne naturally. and found your site by google, learned a lot, now i’m a bit clear. I’ve bookmark your site and also add rss. keep us updated.
    климатици

    Reply
  38. Darshan123321 September 29, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Excel Next Microsoft Excel courses are designed for those who work regularly with Excel spreadsheets and wish to become familiar with complex functions and features in Excel to reduce their work complexity. Our training method is activity-based to make existing Excel Users comfortable with advanced excel features and commands to increase their productivity. You will learn to use Excel better, faster and more efficiently. Along the way, you will learn how to use various advanced features in Excel so that you can save time and look good in front of your superiors & colleagues.

    Excel Training Delhi

    Excel Training Gurgaon

    Reply
  39. Darshan September 29, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Learn Excel courses with yodalearning, we provide courses from beginner to advance excel training online. Also provide prowerpoint, VBA Macros, Outlook, Ms Office Productivity and many more online courses. Online Excel Training Classes Near Me | We are near to your location just sign up on yodalearning.com for best excel online courses.

    Learn excel online course

    Excel VBA Course

    Advanced Excel Tutorials

    Reply
  40. johncarter2038 September 29, 2017 at 3:30 am

    I definitely enjoying every little bit of it. It is a great website and nice share. I want to thank you. Good job! You guys do a great blog, and have some great contents. Keep up the good work.
    Детски магазин

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


eight − = two