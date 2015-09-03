Ready! Set! It’s Best of Gay City 2015!

BY PAUL SCHINDLER | Between now and October 20, we want to hear from you. And we want other readers to hear from you, as well.

Best of Gay City 2015 –– with sponsorship from our friends at Simple Surrogacy –– is a readers’ poll that zeroes in on favorites in 21 categories of LGBT life in New York City.

Voting is simple, and you can register your choices once every single day during the contest duration if you feel passionately about the categories we’re rating.

Just go to gaycitynews.nyc/bestofgaycity2015, and you’ll be walked through the poll to register your choices. In each category, select one of the nominees –– or write in your own nominee. We’ll let you know the same day if that nominee is approved for all voters to see.

To sweeten the deal, every time you vote, your name will be entered into a raffle to win prizes –– an iPad Mini, Broadway show tickets, or a bottle of Absolut vodka.

Let us know about nightlife –– what’s your favorite gay bar, lesbian bar, and drag performer?

What’s your favorite place to dine, grab coffee, or satisfy that sweet tooth?

What is the best stage show New York has to offer, and what gallery or museum is your favorite?

What part of town do you consider the best Gayborhood? As you starting thinking about redoing your apartment in that Gayborhood, what are your favorite home design stores? And once you’re settled into your new look, what’s your favorite guilty pleasure on TV?

New York is a big town, and when you take care of yourself and your family, finding the very best professionals is important. Who provides the best health care services? The best legal services? What are the most reliable agencies to help you with family planning? Who delivers the very best beauty and cosmetic care? And where do you turn to ensure your dog or cat gets the attention they deserve, as well?

And, of course, it’s no small matter to find the best gym around.

If you’re thinking about tying the knot, who is the best wedding vendor and where is the perfect place to hold your celebration?

Whether or not you’re planning a honeymoon, knowing the best LGBT getaway location is something everyone wants to stay on top of.

And, finally, we want to know what celebrity out there you’re crushing on.

So get in there and vote! Every day if you like up –– until midnight on October 20.

Winners in each category –– as well as those lucky readers chosen in the raffle –– will be announced in our Halloween issue, October 29.

Until then, we want to hear from you, our readers, who make New York the Gay City every single day.