The Right Answers in Helsinki

BY PAUL SCHINDLER | On July 15, the eve of the summit meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, the Human Rights Campaign projected giant images on the building’s façade demanding that the two leaders discuss the immediate end of the ongoing anti-LGBTQ crimes against humanity occurring in the Russian republic of Chechnya. The Trump administration has failed to publicly condemn a campaign of systematic torture, abuse, and murder of queer people in Chechnya that has led to as many as 20 murders and at least 100 being rounded up and tortured. Photos are courtesy of the Human Rights Campaign.