Saddle Up
BY MICHAEL SHIREY | A western-themed bar may sound out of place in New York City — but what about a gay western-themed bar?
How about one owned by a straight couple no less?
Jacqui Squatriglia, who owns the bar with Chris Barnes, didn’t seem to think it was such a queer idea. Best known for choreographing the dance moves at Coyote Ugly, Squatriglia brought that same energy to Flaming Saddles Saloon ,whose dancing bartenders have become a Hell’s Kitchen staple since opening in 2011.
Go check them out at 793 Ninth Avenue near 53rd Street, open Monday-Friday 3 p.m. – 4 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday noon – 4 a.m.
