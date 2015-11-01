A Saturday Night Halloween in Greenwich Village!
PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | Saturday night, October 31 saw the 42nd Annual Village Halloween Parade travel up Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 16th Street. Here are some highlights:
these are fabulous!!! Another great job by Donna Aceto and Gay City News!
Excellent! I'm in London and we don't even come close!
Donna you know the fabulous when you see it. I love the way you convey our humanism 🙂
Enter text right here!
Wow! Terrific shots!
Excellent halloween costumer collection I really liked the marlyin monroe one.
