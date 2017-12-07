Solemn Vigil Marks World AIDS Day’s Close

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | As the sun went down on December 1, hundreds gathered at the NYC AIDS Memorial in the West Village to mark the 26th annual Out of the Darkness World AIDS Day candlelight vigil and heard from speakers involved in the battle against HIV. The Memorial was dedicated just one year ago as the city’s first significant marker of an epidemic that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of New Yorkers, most of them gay and bisexual men.

Following the vigil, participants marched to St. John’s Lutheran Church on Christopher Street, where they heard from additional speakers.