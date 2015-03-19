Splish Splash

PHOTO ESSAY BY MICHAEL SHIREY | The Skivvies — pop-duo Lauren Molina (“Rock of Ages”) and Nick Cearley (“All Shook Up”) — kicked off their new monthly show “Splashdance!” at 42West in the OUT Hotel, 514 West 42nd Street. The night featured a long list of mashed-up melodies, ranging from the Beatles’ “Blackbird,” Nelly’s “Hot in Herre,” and Meghan Trainer’s “All About that Base.” The night’s many special guest’s included Ephraim Sykes and Phillipa Soo from “Hamilton” and James Carpinello, recently in “Rock of Ages.” For future Skivvies shows, visit their website theskivviesnyc.com.