The Unbridled Fierceness of Dykes

Added by paul on July 7, 2016.
2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | On June 25, the afternoon before the LGBT Pride March, lesbians took the whole pride matter into their own hands with their annual exuberant, noisy, colorful, and un-permitted march down Fifth Avenue, from the Public Library to the cool fountain found 35 blocks south in Washington Square Park.

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2016 Dyke March- with Edie Windsor

2 Responses to The Unbridled Fierceness of Dykes

  1. Joker July 3, 2017 at 3:24 am

  2. Vivek November 2, 2017 at 4:27 am

