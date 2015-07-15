US Court Refuses to Dismiss Transgender Professor’s Sex Bias Suit - Gay City News | Gay City News US Court Refuses to Dismiss Transgender Professor’s Sex Bias Suit - Gay City News | Gay City News
Quantcast

US Court Refuses to Dismiss Transgender Professor’s Sex Bias Suit

Added by Gay City News on July 15, 2015.
Saved under Legal, Politics, National
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share This Post
Dr. Rachel Tudor.

Dr. Rachel Tudor.

BY ARTHUR S. LEONARD | A federal district court judge has denied a motion to dismiss a sex discrimination claim filed by the Justice Department on behalf of a transgender woman against Southeastern Oklahoma State University, a public institution, alleging that she suffered discriminatory treatment and a denial of tenure after she announced her intent to transition.

Judge Robin J. Cauthron of the US Western District of Oklahoma ruled on July 10 that allowing such an employment claim under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act is consistent with a growing body of judicial precedents, some sparked by an ongoing project by federal civil rights officials.

Dr. Rachel Tudor, the faculty member who filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, intervened in the lawsuit as the co-plaintiff with the Justice Department. Tudor is represented by Brittany Novotny of Oklahoma City and Ezra I. Young and Jillian T. Weiss of the Law Office of Jillian T. Weiss PC of Tuxedo Park, New York.

In Oklahoma university case, Justice Department continues effort to establish precedents nationwide

Judge Cauthron rejected the university’s claim Tudor’s complaint to the EEOC was insufficient to meet the requirement of exhausting administrative remedies before going to court, finding that her claim was detailed enough to put the defendant on notice that she was asserting a hostile work environment and discrimination claim.

The court also rejected the university’s argument that Tudor is not a member of a “protected group” under Title VII, which does not specifically mention gender identity. Cauthron noted 10th Circuit precedent stating that “like all other employees, [Title VII] protection extends to transsexual employees only if they are discriminated against because they are male or because they are female.”

The judge wrote, “Here, it is clear that Defendants’ actions as alleged by Dr. Tudor occurred because she was female, yet Defendants regarded her as male. Thus, the actions Dr. Tudor alleges Defendants took against her were based upon their dislike of her presented gender.”

The university’s reading of Tudor’s factual allegations, the court found, was unduly narrow in not accounting for her claim that “she was subjected to unwelcome harassment based on the protected characteristic and that the harassment by Defendants’ employees was sufficiently severe or pervasive to alter a term, condition, or privilege of her employment and thereby create an abusive work environment.”

Among Tudor’s allegations is that a university official responded to news of her gender transition by urging her discharge, stating that transsexuality offended his religious beliefs. A public university administrator basing personnel decisions on religious beliefs raises serious First Amendment Establishment Clause concerns.

Tudor also charges that she suffered discrimination regarding insurance coverage for gender transition expenses, in the denial of her tenure application, and concerning restroom access.

This lawsuit is one of several the Justice Department has filed in federal district courts around the country on behalf of transgender complainants seeking to vindicate sex discrimination claims under Title VII. Another such complaint was filed by the government against a Minnesota-based printing and financial services company, Deluxe Financial Services, in mid-June. That case, based on a complaint filed with the EEOC by Britney Austin, a transgender woman, also focuses on restroom access, as well as name-calling by co-workers and refusals to use the correct pronoun in referring to the complainant.

The Obama administration’s strategy is to establish judicial precedents in many different courts holding that discrimination against transgender individuals because of their gender identity or expression is prohibited sex discrimination, before a case presenting the issue finally percolates up to the Supreme Court.

47 Responses to US Court Refuses to Dismiss Transgender Professor’s Sex Bias Suit

  1. Nokia PC Suite December 16, 2015 at 11:54 pm

    Cool and looking very nice.

    Reply
  2. Nokia Asha 311 April 23, 2016 at 2:37 am

    Very well written, I like your articles thanks to sharing. Visit again to see more new articles.

    Reply
  3. Flashing Boxes June 21, 2016 at 2:42 pm

    Thanks for useful post.

    Reply
  4. nokia 530 pcsuite June 22, 2016 at 2:36 am

    you are a good writer, thanks for sharing this amazing post.

    Reply
  5. Data Cards July 20, 2016 at 12:27 pm

    Useful post admin thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  6. Nokia ahsa 503 August 5, 2016 at 11:01 am

    I visit your website to read your post. Thanks for sharing helpful information.

    Reply
  7. Nokia X2-01 August 24, 2016 at 9:03 am

    Thanks for sharing this nice post.

    Reply
  8. nokia August 31, 2016 at 3:00 am

    great postthanks for sharing

    Reply
  9. Nokia X2-00 September 5, 2016 at 6:02 am

    Helpful post thanks for sharing, visit again to see more new post.

    Reply
  10. bst dongle setup October 14, 2016 at 3:11 pm

    nice post keep it up and thanks for sharing

    Reply
  11. universal hard reset October 23, 2016 at 1:30 pm

    great post keep continue.

    Reply
  12. Android Drivers October 28, 2016 at 2:13 pm

    Nice one.

    Reply
  13. BST Dongle December 19, 2016 at 5:45 am

    thanks

    Reply
  14. Nokia X2 January 3, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Cool posting buddy keep it up

    Reply
  15. rush essay January 9, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    jghjhghg

    Reply
  16. essay writer review January 9, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    fdgsfdgd

    Reply
  17. essay writers review January 9, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    fgdgdgdg

    Reply
  18. PC Suites March 21, 2017 at 4:34 am

    Wow amazing post…..

    Reply
  19. Shenglin Xian March 22, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Good Day
    Listen to me, Nowadays a few auto insurance companies do home insurance and sell roadside recovery. They instinctively want to make the most of existing customers by selling them as many offerings as they can. Learn more- Shenglin Xian
    Sincearly

    Reply
  20. shareware April 16, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Thanks for sharing this useful post with us keep it up

    Reply
  21. tomsavage May 8, 2017 at 5:09 am

    Lovely blog post. Looking forward to the next blog post. meanwhile, it will be great if you would like to check out my website. Thanks Tom Savage

    Reply
  22. National Insurance May 10, 2017 at 3:30 am

    My heartily congratulation to Dr. Rachel Tudor for fighting for such a good cause. And the article is really good. Thanks for sharing this write up with all of us.

    Reply
  23. BST Dongle May 11, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    I appreciate it.

    Reply
  24. BST Dongle May 13, 2017 at 7:34 am

    great post keep continue.

    Reply
  25. Nokia May 14, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Nice work admin keep it up,,

    Reply
  26. saravanan May 22, 2017 at 5:17 am

    Nice and valuable post.

    Reply
  27. GB Key June 2, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Great work

    Reply
  28. Allsoftwares June 6, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Thank for sharing this post.

    Reply
  29. Tools June 16, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Great post buddy thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  30. Jaf Box June 21, 2017 at 9:01 am

    This is great way of posting i also now go through this way of posting.

    Reply
  31. Lenovo PC Suite July 4, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Nice post keep it up.

    Reply
  32. Printer Kartu July 6, 2017 at 4:19 am

    Nice work admin keep it up, ,http://tokoprinterkartu.id

    Reply
  33. Printer Kartu July 6, 2017 at 4:19 am

    great post keep continue. http://printerkartu.id

    Reply
  34. Printer Kartu July 6, 2017 at 4:19 am

    My heartily congratulation to Dr. Rachel Tudor for fighting for such a good cause. And the article is really good. Thanks for sharing this write up with all of us. http://printerkartumurah.com

    Reply
  35. BST July 8, 2017 at 1:57 am

    Great to see your site.

    Reply
  36. BST Dongle July 22, 2017 at 7:04 am

    best and great.

    Reply
  37. King root August 6, 2017 at 6:14 am

    Great one thanks for sharing

    Reply
  38. Vivo August 6, 2017 at 6:15 am

    Nice work keep it up

    Reply
  39. Android tool August 9, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Such a great post. Thanks admin keep it up.

    Reply
  40. Android tool August 9, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Nice sharing.

    Reply
  41. Android tool August 9, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Great efforts share.

    Reply
  42. homeinsurer August 24, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Great article thanks for sharing it Best wishes for fighting such cause

    Reply
  43. United India August 25, 2017 at 2:55 am

    It is something that every people should support.

    Reply
  44. Nokia pc suite September 3, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Fabulous work admin thanks for sharing..

    Reply
  45. Sony Flash Tool September 9, 2017 at 2:51 am

    Nice.

    Reply
  46. Download PC Suite September 18, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Free download some mobile drivers thanks for sharing me.

    Reply
  47. Zumberg October 10, 2017 at 3:15 am

    This is great post
    keep it up the work

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


three + six =