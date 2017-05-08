VIDEO: The 2017 Gay City News Impact Awards

Gay City News hosted its second annual Impact Awards on March 30, 2017 at the Grand Prospect Hall in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

The honorees were Governor David Paterson, Ana María Archila, Andrea Batista Schlesinger, Christopher Bram, Lisa Cannistraci, Staceyann Chin, JD Davids, Andrés Duque, Bryan John Ellicott, Ashley C. Ford, Suzanne Goldberg, Oriol R. Gutierrez, Jr., Senior Bishop Zachary Glenn Jones, Howie Katz, Terrance Knox, Donna Lieberman, Carmen Neely, Anthony Nicodemo, Eunic Ortiz, Leo Preziosi, Jr., Charles Rice-González, Manny Rivera , Doug Robinson, Therese R. Rodriguez, Allen Roskoff, Robyn Streisand, Christopher Tepper, Paul Kelterborn, Jennifer Flynn Walker, Jillian Weiss, Edie Windsor, Mel Wymore, and Emanuel Xavier.

The evening’s presenting sponsor was MetroPlus Health Plan. Other sponsors included the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, Emigrant Mortgage, Simple Surrogacy, and Amida Care.

The video was produced by NY Video Group.