VIDEO: The 2017 Gay City News Impact Awards
Gay City News hosted its second annual Impact Awards on March 30, 2017 at the Grand Prospect Hall in Park Slope, Brooklyn.
The honorees were Governor David Paterson, Ana María Archila, Andrea Batista Schlesinger, Christopher Bram, Lisa Cannistraci, Staceyann Chin, JD Davids, Andrés Duque, Bryan John Ellicott, Ashley C. Ford, Suzanne Goldberg, Oriol R. Gutierrez, Jr., Senior Bishop Zachary Glenn Jones, Howie Katz, Terrance Knox, Donna Lieberman, Carmen Neely, Anthony Nicodemo, Eunic Ortiz, Leo Preziosi, Jr., Charles Rice-González, Manny Rivera , Doug Robinson, Therese R. Rodriguez, Allen Roskoff, Robyn Streisand, Christopher Tepper, Paul Kelterborn, Jennifer Flynn Walker, Jillian Weiss, Edie Windsor, Mel Wymore, and Emanuel Xavier.
The evening’s presenting sponsor was MetroPlus Health Plan. Other sponsors included the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, Emigrant Mortgage, Simple Surrogacy, and Amida Care.
The video was produced by NY Video Group.
Awesome content will going to read all other articles. Its really helping me man thank you soo much
awesome i just got your website from google you are ranking for many other words
•Thank you for sharing them! I hope you will continue to have similar posts to share with everyone!
Mostly people read news from newspapers but now trend change people watch it on new channel.The awards impact mostly on this type of videos and people much enjoy videos then reading newspapers.