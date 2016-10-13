Walk Right in at GMHC

BY NATHAN RILEY | Gay Men’s Health Crisis is offering free testing for hepatitis C, by appointment or via simple walk-in service. Testing, carried out in Chelsea at the David Geffen Center for HIV Prevention and Health Education on the ground floor at 224 West 29th Street, is also available for HIV and other STDs.

GMHC can help clients get health insurance and, if they are HIV-negative, go on PrEP to prevent infection.

The testing center is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (12:30-3:30 p.m. on the second Friday of each month); Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2:30-6:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. On Thursdays, testing is by appointment only at 212-367-1100.

According to the agency, its “new rapid-testing program promotes early and effortless detection.” Anyone who tests positive for HIV is offered an immediate walk over to the Mt. Sinai medical services facility at 309 West 23rd Street or at 325 West 15th Street.

GMHC boasts that 90 percent of its positive population has successfully suppressed the virus, keeping them healthy and essentially eliminating the risk they could pose an infection risk to others.