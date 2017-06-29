Woke-ness Colors Pride March, Dyke March, and Drag March, Too

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | Beyond the unprecedented forward position of thousands of “resistance” marchers from at least 18 organizations in Manhattan’s June 25 LGBTQ Pride March, the entire mood of the day — as well as of the prior day’s Dyke March and of the June 24 Drag March — reflected awareness that the queer world faces brand new challenges under the new Trump/ Pence regime.

While the Pride March and Dyke March were full of woke participants, even the Friday evening Drag March in the Village took on a fiercely political spirit.

On Fifth Avenue, on Sunday, June 25:

The previous day, the Dyke March also took over Midtown, south to Washington Square Park:

On Friday evening, June 24, perhaps the most colorful annual event unfolded in the Village, also with plenty of anger and passion about the state of the union: