World AIDS Day Marked in Brooklyn

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | AIDS advocates, nonprofit leaders, and city and state health officials gathered at the historic and resplendently restored Kings Theatre in Flatbush to mark World AIDS Day with the fourth annual End AIDS NY 2020 Coalition gathering.

The December 1 event represents the city and state’s commitment to bring down the level of HIV infections so that the epidemic essentially lacks the critical mass to continue growing. By 2020, the state aims to have no more than 750 new infections, with the city experiencing 600 or fewer. If those goals are achieved, epidemiologists believe that HIV infection will be on a clear course to being a rare condition.

The city health department estimates that in 2016, there were 1,541 new HIV infections in the city in 2016, with 1,172, or 76 percent, of them among men who have sex with men. HIV infections in the state predominately occur in New York City. — Additional reporting by Paul Schindler