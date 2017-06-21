A Wow Crowd at Jim Owles! - Gay City News | Gay City News A Wow Crowd at Jim Owles! - Gay City News | Gay City News
A Wow Crowd at Jim Owles!

Added by paul on June 21, 2017.
Denis O’Hare and Allen Roskoff, president of the Jim Owles Club. | TOM KORDENBROCK

The Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club held a splashy Pride Awards ceremony at the Flatiron home of former Public Advocate Mark Green on June 5.

Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer with former Mayor David Dinkins. | TOM KORDENBROCK

Honorees included the renowned sex therapist Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer; actor Denis O’Hare, a Tony-winner for “Take Me Out”; Randy Florke, recognized for his work as a prison rights activist; actress Debra Monk, who won a Tony for “Redwood Curtain”; and comedian and Internet sensation Randy Rainbow.

Prison rights activist Randy Florke with Allen Roskoff, the Jim Owles Club president. | TOM KORDENBROCK

Among those in attendance were former Mayor David Dinkins, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, and Congressmember Sean Patrick Maloney, Florke’s husband.

Michael Urie, currently starring in “The Government, Inspector,” introduced awardee Randy Rainbow. | TOM KORDENBROCK

Congressmember Sean Patrick Maloney, former Public Advocate Mark Green, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, and Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer. | TOM KORDENBROCK

