Best of Gay City: Cosmetic Surgeon

BY PAUL SCHINDLER & MICHAEL SHIREY | The final round of the Best of Gay City Readers’ Choice Contest is complete and the winners are in.

DR. DAVID RAPAPORT

The Readers’ Choice Award for Best Cosmetic Surgeon goes to Dr. David Rapaport, a board certified plastic surgeon who studied at Boston University and Tel Aviv University. Rapaport trained in general surgery at Boston’s Beth Israel Hospital, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, where he served as chief resident, and completed his plastic surgery training at the NYU’s Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, where he was also chief resident. Working for four years in the mid-1990s in Florida, Rapaport helped develop legislation to improve insurance coverage for reconstructive breast surgery and developed better procedures for minimal incision breast and melanoma surgery.

Rapaport’s office is at 905 Fifth Avenue at 72nd Street. Visit him at parkavenueplasticsurgeon.com.

Click on the categories below the image to find out the winners in other categories: