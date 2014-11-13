Best of Gay City: Cosmetic Surgeon - Gay City News | Gay City News Best of Gay City: Cosmetic Surgeon - Gay City News | Gay City News
Quantcast

Best of Gay City: Cosmetic Surgeon

Added by Gay City News on November 13, 2014.
Saved under Best of Gay City
Tags: , ,

Share This Post

BY PAUL SCHINDLER & MICHAEL SHIREY | The final round of the Best of Gay City Readers’ Choice Contest is complete and the winners are in.

Cosmetic

DR. DAVID RAPAPORT
The Readers’ Choice Award for Best Cosmetic Surgeon goes to Dr. David Rapaport, a board certified plastic surgeon who studied at Boston University and Tel Aviv University. Rapaport trained in general surgery at Boston’s Beth Israel Hospital, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, where he served as chief resident, and completed his plastic surgery training at the NYU’s Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, where he was also chief resident. Working for four years in the mid-1990s in Florida, Rapaport helped develop legislation to improve insurance coverage for reconstructive breast surgery and developed better procedures for minimal incision breast and melanoma surgery.

Rapaport’s office is at 905 Fifth Avenue at 72nd Street. Visit him at parkavenueplasticsurgeon.com.

Click on the categories below the image to find out the winners in other categories:

111314-Cover-IS

Alan Cumming in “Cabaret,” Andrew Rannells, and Bob the Drag Queen. | MICHAEL SHIREY

 

Celebrity

 

Drag

 

Show

 

Museum

 

Gayborhood

 

Weekend

 

Vacation

 

Travel

 

GayBar

 

LezBar

 

HappyHour

 

Cocktail

 

Sweetshop

 

Coffee

 

Date

 

Cheap

 

Delivery

 

HomeDesign

 

Pet

 

HEalth

 

Parent

 

Cosmetic

 

Gym

 

Salon

 

App

BestOfColors

2 Responses to Best of Gay City: Cosmetic Surgeon

  1. Pingback: Gay City Chooses Dr. Rapaport as Best Cosmetic Surgeon - David P Rapaport MD FACS

  2. Pingback: Gay City Chooses Dr. Rapaport as Best Cosmetic Surgeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


six + five =