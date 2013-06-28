Center Hosts Garden Party 30
PHOTOS BY DONNA ACETO | The LGBT Community Center kicked off Pride Week with its annual Garden Party, its 30th anniversary event. Held for the first time at Pier 84 at West 44th Street and the Hudson River, the party presented “A Taste of Pride,” featuring specialties from 40 restaurants across the city.
- LGBT Community Center executive director Glennda Testone and former State Senator Tom Duane.
- Roberta Kaplan, the winning attorney in the DOMA case at the Supreme Court, with partner Rachel Lavine.
- State Senator Brad Hoylman.
- State Assemblyman Dick Gottfried and City Council candidate Yetta Kurland.
