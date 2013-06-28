Center Hosts Garden Party 30 - Gay City News | Gay City News Center Hosts Garden Party 30 - Gay City News | Gay City News
Quantcast

Center Hosts Garden Party 30

Added by Gay City News on June 28, 2013.
Saved under PRIDE 2013
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share This Post

PHOTOS BY DONNA ACETO | The LGBT Community Center kicked off Pride Week with its annual Garden Party, its 30th anniversary event. Held for the first time at Pier 84 at West 44th Street and the Hudson River, the party presented “A Taste of Pride,” featuring specialties from 40 restaurants across the city.

Click on any image to expand the gallery image sizes.

3 Responses to Center Hosts Garden Party 30

  1. dell January 15, 2016 at 7:03 am

    nice

    Reply
  2. AnnabelleMax March 24, 2016 at 2:43 am

    Garden is the best place to enjoy the parties and wedding ceremonies, the number of peoples are arranged the parties and wedding in open air instead of hotels. I need professional http://bestassignmenthelp.org/ who can able to provide me the best assignment solutions.

    Reply
  3. bond550 November 2, 2017 at 5:12 am

    Hi there! Nice stuff, do keep me posted when you post again something like this!
    junkyards near me

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


nine − = one