Comptroller John Liu Marks LGBT Pride

PHOTOS BY GARRY RISSMAN/ GRCC | At a June 5 LGBT Pride ceremony at the LGBT Community Center, Comptroller John Liu, New York’s first citywide elected official from the Asian community, honored four activists who work on social justice, anti-violence, and HIV/ AIDS issues.

Kiara St. James, a native of Beaumont, Texas, is a trans advocate who is fighting to enact the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act in Albany.

Tracy Hobson is executive director of the Center for Anti-Violence Education, where she works with women, transgender people, teens, children, and communities affected by violence.

Don Kao, who has lived with AIDS for more than a quarter-century, is director of Project Reach, a multi­racial, multi-gender, community-based counseling and advocacy center for youth.

This month, Liu’s office released an updated LGBT Directory of Services and Resources, which is a guide to nearly 750 community organizations. The directory can be accessed online at comptroller.nyc.gov/lgbt/; hard copies are available at the LGBT Community Center at 208 West 13th Street and other locations serving LGBT New Yorkers.

Gay City News is a co-sponsor of the directory.