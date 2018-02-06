Dramatic Video Shows Student Manslaughter Defendant Being Attacked

BY ANDY HUMM | A brief cell-phone video captures a harrowing September 27, 2017 assault on gay student Abel Cedeno in his Bronx high school class by Matthew McCree, joined by his friend Ariane Laboy, as Cedeno defends himself with a knife, fatally wounding McCree and slashing Laboy.

McCree, in a white T-shirt, can be seen charging across the classroom and pummeling Cedeno, in a pink shirt, with his fists, and Laboy joining in the fray, as well, while students are screaming in horror. As the nine-second video concludes, McCree is still standing and an adult in a red shirt has pulled Cedeno away.

Attorneys for Cedeno, Christopher R. Lynn and Robert J. Feldman, are calling for the manslaughter charges against Cedeno to be dropped in light of this evidence, which backs up what Cedeno told the grand jury as well as what student witnesses told the police.

The video was not presented to the grand jury, nor is it clear how much of what student witnesses told police was. This evidence was only turned over to Cedeno’s defense team by the district attorney at his February 1 court appearance before a new judge, State Supreme Court Justice Armando Montano, who will rule on multiple motions on March 6.

Even prior to the video surfacing, Lynn and Feldman had a motion pending to drop the charges against Cedeno, Lynn telling Gay City News, “The case presented to the grand jury did not establish the crimes charged — manslaughter, assault, and criminal use of a weapon.”

Assistant District Attorney Nancy Borko told the court, “We don’t believe it [the video] is material” since it was received anonymously. She insisted it was turned over to Cedeno’s attorneys “in a timely manner,” though her office had it since Christmas, according to Lynn.

Patrice O’Shaughnessy, director of public information for the Bronx DA, said that the office did not come into possession of the video until after the grand jury indicted Cedeno for manslaughter, adding that they promised to turn it over to the defense at the next court date, which they did. In response to the Cedeno defense team’s call for charges to be dropped in light of the video, she said, “We can’t comment on evidence. He was indicted because he used deadly physical force.”

Cedeno has testified and told Gay City News that he acted in self-defense and thought he was going to die when McCree rushed him since he believed him to be a member of the YGZ 800 gang member who could have had a weapon.

Lynn said, “It is clear to me that McCree is throwing these punches with his right and his left furiously at Abel Cedeno, who is obviously terrified and putting up both his hands in defense of McCree.”

He said that the autopsy report on McCree found that his hands “show he was involved in hitting someone and that whoever he was hitting defended himself. He was punching Abel, and Abel was punching back and he used the knife once.”

Lynn said that the video will be admissible once Cedeno and other witnesses “authenticate” it as a recording of what happened in the classroom at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in the Bronx, which has since been closed by the city Department of Education due to this incident and other reports of chaos in the school.

In a police interview with one of two teachers in the classroom at the time of the incident, that teacher “states that Matthew suddenly stood up at the back of the class and began to walk toward the front while yelling at Abel” and the teacher unsuccessfully “attempted to hold Matthew back.” He stated that McCree was joined by Laboy “and they both met Abel at the door simultaneously” and “all began throwing punches” before someone shouted “knife.” The teacher said that when he saw all the blood “he started to go into shock” himself.

In the police summary of their interview with Laboy, when Cedeno demanded to know who had thrown a pen or pencil at him, Laboy “states that Matthew stood up and said, ‘Sorry,’” and that Cedeno “responded for Matthew to stand up, ‘I want to fight.’” The summary of Laboy’s account continues that Cedeno “swung at Matthew but Matthew slipped it and punched the subject in the face.” Laboy said he then saw Cedeno “punching Matthew in the chest and walk away” and that he, Laboy, “jumped over the desk, grabbed the subject to prevent him from following Matthew and attempting to grab the knife” only to be “sliced” several times, at which point he “felt a pain in his chest.”

Lynn called Laboy’s version “laughable.”

A student witness interviewed by the police said McCree responded to Cedeno, when he demanded to know who was throwing things at him, by saying, “I threw it. What’s up, nigger? I threw it.” The student also said that it was Paul Jacoby, a teacher, who tried to block McCree from charging Cedeno only to be pushed by McCree “up against the wall.” The student reported McCree “then punches Abel in the face” before Cedeno pulled out his knife, and that the other teacher, Nicholas Kennedy, also tried to intervene.

After Cedeno’s court date on February 1, McCree’s mother, Louna Dennis, said, “Matthew was not a bully, Ariane Laboy was not a bully, and with [Cedeno’s] lawyers going around saying they’re in a gang? None of my kids was ever in a gang. And with them saying that, they have gang members approaching my older son… There are going to be consequences if anything happens to my son.” Her attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, quickly added, “…from the criminal justice system.”

Rubenstein, on behalf of McCree’s family, has filed a $25 million suit against the city for his death.

Cedeno attorney Feldman responded, “I have nothing but sympathy for that mother. She is defending her son like all good mothers. But we have proof he [McCree] is a gang member.”

Cedeno, who is out on bail, told Gay City News before the court proceeding, “I’ve been anxious. I’m going to focus on school. I’m anxious about going back to jail. I trust my lawyers who are saying everything is going to be okay. I’m concerned about the threats I’m getting. I’m going to therapy for the mental health help I need.”

He was led from court by a police escort.

The McCree family was there in court as were LGBTQ community supporters of Cedeno, including members of the youth-led advocacy group FIERCE. Also on hand was Michelle Fine, a professor of psychology at the CUNY Graduate Center, whom Cedeno’s defense intends to use as an expert witness on anti-LGBTQ bullying and how to create safe and “just” schools for all students through having out LGBTQ teachers, inclusive curricula, staff training, and restorative justice practices aimed at mediating reconciliation between bullying offenders and their victims.

“It’s not difficult to create a context that supports everyone around race, gender, and sexuality,” Fine said.

The defense team also wants transgender activist Sophie Cadle, who has interviewed many of the students at Cedeno’s school, to testify about what she learned about the environment there.