First Male Athlete from Big Four US Professional Sports Comes Out
BY PAUL SCHINDLER | “I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m black. And I’m gay.”
So begins Jason Collins’ cover story in the May 6 issue of Sports Illustrated, in which he became the first player in the four major North American male professional leagues –– the National Basketball Association, the National Football League, Major League Baseball, and the National Hockey League –– to come out as gay while still an active player.
An All-American in his days at Stanford University, Collins, since 2001, has played professional basketball for the Nets, while they were still in New Jersey, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics, and the Washington Wizards. He is currently a free agent.
Jason Collins, 34-year-old pro basketball free agent, says “I’m gay” in Sports Illustrated
Though media attention has focused on Collins’ pioneering role within the big four US sports, Orlando Cruz, a Puerto Rican boxer who is currently ranked number four among featherweights by the World Boxing Organization, beat the basketball player to the punch. Last fall, Cruz stated, “I have always been and always will be a proud gay man.”
In the Sports Illustrated piece, Collins explained he had not expected to be the trailblazer he undoubtedly will become.
“I didn’t set out to be the first openly gay athlete playing in a major American team sport,” he wrote, “But since I am, I’m happy to start the conversation. I wish I wasn’t the kid in the classroom raising his hand and saying, ‘I’m different.’ If I had my way, someone else would have already done this. Nobody has, which is why I’m raising my hand.”
His professional basketball career, Collins wrote, was a “distraction” that allowed him to avoid the question of being open about his sexuality. The player lockout in the 2011 season, however, “wreaked havoc on my habits and forced me to confront who I really am and what I really want. With the season delayed, I trained and worked out. But I lacked the distraction that basketball had always provided.”
As he began talking to others about coming out, an aunt who is a judge in San Francisco told him she always knew he was gay. Then his former Stanford roommate, Joseph Kennedy III –– elected last year to a US House seat from Massachusetts –– told him that he had marched in Boston’s gay pride parade. Collins was “filled… with envy” –– and “angry that as a closeted gay man I couldn’t even cheer my straight friend on as a spectator.” At that point, Collins sought the support of a gay uncle in New York.
When he came out last year to his twin Jarron, who also played in the NBA, Collins’ brother was “astounded,” but quickly adjusted to the news. Jarron wrote in Sports Illustrated, “I’ve never been more proud of him.”
Collins lauded the support that straight pro football players Chris Kluwe of the Minnesota Vikings and Brendon Ayanbadejo of the Baltimore Ravens have offered the LGBT community and gay athletes in particular in recent years. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he mentioned the inspiration he drew from Martina Navratilova, the out lesbian tennis star, and John Amaechi, a former NBA player who came out in 2007, four years after his retirement.
Collins added that President Barack Obama’s mention of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in his Inaugural Address this year would be a big plus in society’s conversation about gay issues.
Given the number of teams Collins has played with, he is well known by his fellow NBA players.
“If you’re in the league, and I haven’t been your teammate, I surely have been one of your teammates’ teammates,” he wrote. “Or one of your teammates’ teammates’ teammates.”
The initial reaction in the league has been positive.
In a written release, Ernie Grunfeld, the president of the Wizards, said, “We are extremely proud of Jason and support his decision to live his life proudly and openly. He has been a leader on and off the court and an outstanding teammate throughout his NBA career. Those qualities will continue to serve him both as a player and as a positive role model for others of all sexual orientations.”
Kobe Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard who is one of the league’s biggest stars, tweeted, “Proud of @jasoncollins34. Don’t suffocate who u r because of the ignorance of others #courage #support #mambaarmystandup #BYOU.”
David Stern, the NBA’s commissioner, issued a statement saying, “Jason has been a widely respected player and teammate throughout his career and we are proud he has assumed the leadership mantle on this very important issue.”
And Nike, with whom Collins has an endorsement deal, said, “Jason is a Nike athlete. We are a company committed to diversity and inclusion.”
Even political figures have stepped into the story.
Former President Bill Clinton, whose daughter Chelsea was at Stanford with Collins, tweeted, “I’m proud to call Jason Collins a friend. http://wjcf.co/154piCi.”
Jay Carney, the White House press secretary, said, “I can certainly tell you that here at the White House we view that as another example of the progress that has been made and the evolution that has been taking place in this country and commend him for his courage and support him.”
In a Sports Illustrated essay that accompanied the Collins’ piece, Jon Wertheim, one of the SI reporters who sat down with him in his home last week for his coming out interview, addressed one of the hurdles that have inhibited honest discussion of gay athletes.
“Since entering the league upon graduating from Stanford in 2001,” Wertheim wrote, “he’s been a bruising player, an enforcer who’s laid out players, dispensed his share of trash talk, drawn technicals –– in short, whose style splinters every shabby stereotype of gay men being soft.”
Wertheim said Collins was asked whether his aggressive style of play represented some form of overcompensation.
“He smiles and says that he’ll get back to us on that one,” Wertheim wrote.
Congratulations.
Now you're a real sport!
Perley, I just had a quick peruse of the comments, which mostly appear to be male. Why is that?
Because women are lesbians, silly.
Maybe that's true, Perley, else how could Sampson's hair ever have been cut by Delilah?
This is simpl;y not true about being the first OUT gay professional athlete—-The NFL has had gay players bfore whom have come out. Then there is the case of Billy Jean—tennis player who was out publically —in a time when it was not cool to be out. Now that said —it is nice to know that many of our gay professional athletes are comfortable with being out—that said it may be hard on them because of the bigoted attitudes of some of their follow heterosexual players.
…and who's his dearly-beloved?
Time marches on. You can't have progress without Progressives. Wonderful news.
…and I just successfully banned colleagues wearing their team's colours to work on grand final days, because I argued they were homophobic. What am I going to do now?
Maybe Jason, who's seven feet tall, could hook up with San Francisco's celebrity supervisor, Scott Wiener, who's nearly seven feet tall. They'd be a perfect match (but oh, Scott is uncomfortable with nudity!)
Filed sexual harassment complaint against NYCHA with the state on line last night. That's not what Gay Rights is all about.
Perley, who's "NYCHA"?
Pls, sign in favour same-sex marriage in Romania: http://www.petitieoneline.com/vrem_parteneriat_ci…
Help to sign: prenume=fist name; nume=family name; oras=city; tara=country.
You'll receive a mail and have to click on 2nd link to confirm.
rcqnxlpbxzlg
Pingback: Op-ed: The importance of adding figure skating to the gay rights agenda ‹ Welcome to the LGBTQ Policy Journal
Outstanding write-up. We are shopping great large information in addition to program. Just what I've noted from a site, it happens to be very sites information. You've got expended reasonable length of time within this publishing. It's actually a very beneficial in addition to wonderful web site web page. Best wishes intended for conversing above.
Different countries join a single platform to their potential and ability regarding specific sports. Now various countries are taking part by enabling an energetic cricket team who play in behalf of them.
nice
Studies have demonstrated that young ladies who take part in physical action, for example, games will probably have more positive sentiments of self-esteem/self-regard, than young ladies who are not physically dynamic. Physical action as a rule obliges scholastic execution.
Excellent drawing! If i don't see this site than miss a big site.Now that said —it is nice to know that many of our gay professional athletes are comfortable with being out—that said it may be hard on them because of the bigoted attitudes.At Pherona, we provide a complete set of services that cover the full software development lifecycle. Our expertise is in web, database and mobile applications, and our client list spans from startups to the Fortune 500.
Website Design Company Orlando
http://www.msaadirfan.com/
Interesting and informative articles thanks to sharing. I visit again to see more update post.
Great article.
Interesting article.
Good post.
hello
Maybe Jason, who's seven feet tall, could hook up with San Francisco's celebrity supervisor, Scott Wiener, who's nearly seven feet tall. They'd be a perfect match (but oh, Scott is uncomfortable with nudity!)
really interesting story about sports
good one
I always like to visit such a useful sites and when i visit such sites one time then i keep on visiting such sites and also i keep on recommend such sites with my friends,
Wonderful story has written here about the best athletes of America Mr Gay City, I always like to read such a cool stories in my life, thanks so much admin for sharing this cool post i must visit again this site for more cool post,
Actually yesterday my friend said me about this website. That's why just now i visit this website and read whole blog content carefully. After reading whole content now i know about first male athlete from big four us professional sports come out. It is really important news for me. Thank you so much for your good info.