THE MARRIAGE SPRING
April 30, 2014
To the Editor:
Excellent analysis of Jo Becker’s book, Duncan (“A Contested Account of the Marriage Spring,” by Duncan Osborne, Apr. 30).
Matt Foreman
San Francisco
WRITE US!
Please send letters to the editor, of 250 words or less, to:
Or mail them to 515 Canal Street, Suite 1C, New York, NY 10013.
Gay City News reserves the right to edit letters for space or legal considerations.
You are always something interesting to talk about that make sense to me all the time I am here. I think that very person has the right to live their life by their own will.