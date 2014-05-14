THE MARRIAGE SPRING

April 30, 2014

To the Editor:

Excellent analysis of Jo Becker’s book, Duncan (“A Contested Account of the Marriage Spring,” by Duncan Osborne, Apr. 30).

Matt Foreman

San Francisco

