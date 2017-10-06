Rainbow Flag Dedicated at Stonewall Monument October 11

BY ANDY HUMM | Gilbert Baker’s Rainbow Flag will be formally dedicated for permanent display at the Stonewall National Monument at Christopher Park in the West Village on Wednesday, October 11 at a noon ceremony.

A release from activists planning the ceremony noted that the dedication will mark the first time the flag will wave over “federally-funded land.” The ceremony is open to the public.

Former President Barack Obama designated the site in Christopher Park a national monument in June 2016, using his powers under the Antiquities Act.

Veteran lesbian and AIDS activist Ann Northrop, co-host of “Gay USA,” will emcee and there will be performances by out Broadway star Telly Leung of “Aladdin” and Congregation Beit Simchat Torah cantor Steve Zeidenberg.

Wednesday Is National Coming Out Day

Among those scheduled to speak are peace activist Leslie Cagan, an organizer of the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, which occurred 30 years ago to the day, Barbara Applebaum of the Park Service, Kiara St. James of the New York Trans Advocacy Group, and San Francisco gay and AIDS activist Michael Petrelis, who led the effort to get the Park Service to fly the flag at the site.

October 11 is National Coming Out Day.

The ceremony is underwritten by Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS.