Raising Funds for Scholars, Point Honors Champions

The Point Foundation, the nation’s largest scholarship group supporting LGBTQ higher education scholarships, hosted 400 guests at its annual Point Honors New York event at the Plaza Hotel April 3. The evening fêted Uzo Aduba, an Emmy Award-winner for her role in Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” MSNBC’s Thomas Roberts, who snagged an Emmy for his news team’s live coverage of the US Supreme Court’s 2015 marriage equality ruling, and Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “Milk” and one of the creators, writers, and directors on the recent ABC miniseries on LGBTQ rights, “When We Rise.” Jorge Valencia, the Point Foundation’s executive director, described the honorees as “three champions of diversity and inclusion who are role models for our LGBTQ scholars.” “Hamilton” star Javier Muñoz introduced Aduba, while Roberts was introduced by CNN anchor Dom Lemon. Black was unable to attend, and his award was accepted by Richard Socarides, who served in the Clinton White House as the president’s LGBTQ advisor.

In a video message, Black said, “Until we have increased understanding and dispel the myths, the stereotypes, and the fears around being an LGBTQ person in this world, we must have safety nets like Point Foundation to take care of our young people.”