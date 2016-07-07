Rallying in Pride and Solemnity - Gay City News | Gay City News Rallying in Pride and Solemnity - Gay City News | Gay City News
Barbara Poma, the owner of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and the bar’s entertainment director, Neema Bahrami.

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ESSAY | On a beautiful June 24 evening barely 36 hours before the June 26 Pride March, Heritage of Pride’s annual Rally, at Pier 26 in Tribeca, was a mix of vibrant entertainment and solemn remembrance of those lost in Orlando.

The conclusion of a reading of the names of those murdered in Orlando.

Lisa Kron, who won Tony Awards last year for her book and original score for “Fun Home,” which also snagged the Best Musical Award.

Internet sensation Todrick Hall, who hosted the evening.

Princess Lockerooo and her dancers.

Bob the Drag Queen, winner of this year’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” competition on Logo TV.

Amy Heidemann and Nick Noonan of the musical duo Karmin.

