Rallying in Pride and Solemnity
Added by paul on July 7, 2016.
Saved under Features, NYC
Tags: Amy Heidemann, Barbara Poma, Bob the Drag Queen, Fun Home, Heritage of Pride, Karmin, LGBT Pride Rally, Lisa Kron, Neema Bahrami, Nick Noonan, Orlando's Pulse nightclub, Princess Lockerooo, Todrick Hall
Barbara Poma, the owner of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and the bar’s entertainment director, Neema Bahrami.
PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ESSAY | On a beautiful June 24 evening barely 36 hours before the June 26 Pride March, Heritage of Pride’s annual Rally, at Pier 26 in Tribeca, was a mix of vibrant entertainment and solemn remembrance of those lost in Orlando.
The conclusion of a reading of the names of those murdered in Orlando.
Lisa Kron, who won Tony Awards last year for her book and original score for “Fun Home,” which also snagged the Best Musical Award.
Internet sensation Todrick Hall, who hosted the evening.
Princess Lockerooo and her dancers.
Bob the Drag Queen, winner of this year’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” competition on Logo TV.
Amy Heidemann and Nick Noonan of the musical duo Karmin.
This game for pokemon has created a buzz in the mind of gamer that are looking for the website online.
So i have been using this pokemon go hack is online available for all so that you may get the pokecoins and pokeballs.
Tweakbox is the latest app store to get all apps and themes for free.Download Tweakbox app for iPad to get all paid apps for free.
Know everything about the drift racing game including its hacks here.
WhatsApp is the world most popular messaging application from Facebook. WhatsApp released it's video calling for all android, iOS and many other OS's to make video callings. Enable WhatsApp Video Call for any OS with these simple tweaks.
much great information admin.
Paid apps are going viral these days but getting paid apps for free became tough but not now as we have AppiShare which is pro version of vShare. Download AppiShare for iOS 10 to get unlimited free apps.
LIKED A LOT. THANKS FOR SHARING…
GREATTTTTTTTTT
this is quite good, thanks for sharing.