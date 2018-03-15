School Walk Out Gun Protesters Gather in Prospect Park

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | In the first of several nationwide actions initiated by high school students to protest the lack of meaningful legislative action on gun control, young people nationwide walked out of their classrooms on March 14 — some for 17 minutes to commemorate the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, exactly one month before and others for longer rallies.

Several such rallies were held across New York City on Wednesday, including a gathering of several hundred in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, sponsored by Borough President Eric Adams, State Senator Jesse Hamilton, City Councilmember Brad Lander, Lay the Guns Down Foundation, change.org, and Gays Against Guns, a group launched in the wake of the June 2016 massacre at the LGBTQ nightclub Pulse in Orlando.