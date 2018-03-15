School Walk Out Gun Protesters Gather in Prospect Park - Gay City News | Gay City News
School Walk Out Gun Protesters Gather in Prospect Park

Added by paul on March 15, 2018.
Students from the Brownsville Collaborative Middle School.

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | In the first of several nationwide actions initiated by high school students to protest the lack of meaningful legislative action on gun control, young people nationwide walked out of their classrooms on March 14 — some for 17 minutes to commemorate the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, exactly one month before and others for longer rallies.

Lane Murdock, a 15-year-old sophomore at Ridgefield High School in Connecticut, who was the moving force behind the National School Walk Out.

Several such rallies were held across New York City on Wednesday, including a gathering of several hundred in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, sponsored by Borough President Eric Adams, State Senator Jesse Hamilton, City Councilmember Brad Lander, Lay the Guns Down Foundation, change.org, and Gays Against Guns, a group launched in the wake of the June 2016 massacre at the LGBTQ nightclub Pulse in Orlando.

City Councilmember Brad Lander with youth affiliated with the social services group CAMBA.

A sign detailing New York’s largest beneficiaries of NRA money.

A sweatshirt explains the goals of the March 14 student walk out.

