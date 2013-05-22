Servile Disobedience - Gay City News | Gay City News Servile Disobedience - Gay City News | Gay City News
Quantcast

Servile Disobedience

Added by Gay City News on May 22, 2013.
Saved under Theater
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share This Post
Anthony Johnston and Geneva Carr in Joshua Conkel’s “I Wanna Destroy You.” | MATTHEW MURPHY

Anthony Johnston and Geneva Carr in Joshua Conkel’s “I Wanna Destroy You.” | MATTHEW MURPHY

BY DAVID KENNERLEY | If you crossed “The Devil Wears Prada” with “The Rachel Zoe Project” (an early episode with the nerdy, bow-tied Brad Goreski), you might spawn something like “I Wanna Destroy You,” the wicked romantic comedy now playing on Theatre Row.

Written by Joshua Conkel (“MilkMilkLemonade”), the warped plot centers on Beau (Anthony Johnston), who is having a really bad day. His desperately needy boss, Cecile (Geneva Carr), a famous romance novelist who honed her skills at Vassar, treats him like a dog. It’s a stifling day in June, and the air conditioner in his dumpy Bushwick apartment is on the fritz.

His depressive, longtime boyfriend Mick (a scruffy Kieran Mulcare) announces he’s high-tailing it back to Kentucky. Beau makes a last-ditch marriage proposal and is rebuffed. (Mick agrees in principle with the right to tie the knot, but calls marriage a “bullshit straight people thing.”) The day this all goes down — June 24, 2011, to be exact — is an historic one. Marriage equality for New York State is being considered — and the Legislature’s decision is imminent.

Oh yeah, and it’s Beau’s 30th birthday. Shouldn’t he have a real career by now, instead of catering to the whims of a she-devil?

Pushed very hard indeed, personal assistant refuses to let big bad city destroy him

Complicating matters is that the self-absorbed “Cuntessa” is getting married to a pompous cad (Jamie Jackson) and is in Bridezilla mode. Her wedding planner happens to be Daphne (Kathy Searle), an estranged friend of Beau and Mick who’s not nearly as successful as she seems. She has a dutiful assistant of her own, the calmly caustic Jim (Preston Martin) who, when he’s not tapping away on Grindr, throws shade in every direction.

Under the guidance of Dan Horrigan, “I Wanna Destroy You” is crisply paced and offers keenly observed characterizations; however, not all of the actors have mastered their demanding roles. It’s not until the second act that they find their footing.

Johnston’s self-deprecating Beau is sweetly appealing, earning our sympathy for his usually pliant demeanor — even when he starts being as monstrous as his boss. Carr is hilarious as the shrill Cecile, who, hopped up on booze and pills, goes ballistic when she discovers Beau committed a costly act of rebellion.

Daphne’s preening assistant Jim is written as a smug, one-note character and Martin plays him as such, but it’s a splendid note indeed.

The set, by David L. Arsenault, morphs efficiently to evoke Beau’s tiny apartment (yep, there’s a sad futon festooned with dirty clothes), Cecile’s posh Upper East Side pad, a dress shop, a bookstore, and various eateries. The backdrop is a marvelous peeling collage of a murky New York cityscape turned upside down, framed by iron beams like those found in a subway station. Anthony Mattana’s music and sound design are top-notch as well.

Turns out this wry comedy has more than just hijinks on its mind. Conkel uses the setup to examine the vagaries of interpersonal relationships, gay stereotypes, and the marriage equality issue.

Beau is outraged how gays are portrayed as, or subscribe to, tired stereotypes like hairstylists (the “ultimate servile fag job”), wedding planners, or materialists.

“Here you are fucking planning other people’s weddings when you yourself aren’t allowed to get married,” he says to Jim, who sees nothing wrong with wanting to cultivate beauty.

Beau explains he is repulsed by the whole “gay sidekick” thing, noting that on TV those kind of characters are never crucial to any storyline. He accuses Daphne of being a “faginizer” who exploits gay men to assuage her loneliness, and scoffs at her choice of living in Chelsea, “where the queens look just like the jocks that used to beat them up.”

To be a success in the big city, we must destroy each other. Cecile’s motto: “Be a cunt or the world just walks all over you.” Nice guys are naive “dodo birds” doomed to become extinct.

They say that if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. “I Wanna Destroy You,” which sounds like a threat from the unforgiving city itself, suggests that if you cannot make it here, there are brighter alternatives.

I WANNA DESTROY YOU | At Hand Theatre Company | Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row | 410 W. 42nd St. | Through Jun. 1: Tue., Sun. at 7 p.m.; Wed.-Sat. at 8 p.m.; Sat. at 2 p.m. | $18 at telecharge.com

 

31 Responses to Servile Disobedience

  1. Pingback: I WANNA DESTROY YOU Reviews are in! | At Hand Theatre

  2. Clapham Taxis December 14, 2013 at 10:42 am

    Nice story

    Reply
    • Safe For Mens November 24, 2015 at 4:28 am

      one-note character and Martin plays him as such, but it’s a splendid note indeed.

      Reply
      • DukeMeds Pharmacy March 17, 2016 at 2:06 am

        I am agree with you and your thoughts. Wonderful character played by both actors. Keep it up.

        Reply
  3. tadalafil January 15, 2016 at 7:53 am

    “The Devil Wears Prada” with “The Rachel Zoe Project” is cool

    Reply
    • GVSafe Pharmacy March 17, 2016 at 9:33 am

      Nice character. I love the information that is provided here in this blog post. Thanks for sharing this information. Keep good work up.

      Reply
  4. genericbrandtab.net March 18, 2016 at 11:56 am

    I am concur with you and your contemplations. Awesome character played by both performing artists. Keep it up.

    Reply
  5. supplementguidesg March 25, 2016 at 8:32 am

    I really like the information and facts that is definitely supplied here within this website article . Thanks in part for sharing this data . Always keep great work

    Reply
  6. fitnessguidefg.com March 25, 2016 at 8:34 am

    Now I am agree on you as well as your ideas . Great character performed by both of them performers

    Reply
  7. aurxmed April 12, 2016 at 6:24 am

    I really like the information and facts that is definitely supplied here within this website article . cool ideas!!!

    Reply
  8. GenericaPharmacy April 28, 2016 at 2:51 am

    The Devil Wears Prada episode was really superb to be frank. Nice skit really.

    Reply
  9. findauthoritypill April 30, 2016 at 1:28 pm

    Nice work keep it

    Reply
  10. authorityproductshop April 30, 2016 at 3:50 pm

    good work every time from this website

    Reply
  11. Paulking May 4, 2016 at 5:29 am

    i like information and fact which is mention thanks for sharing

    Reply
  12. Europe-pharmacy May 4, 2016 at 5:31 am

    to be a success in the big city, we must destroy each other nice line which is mention there thanks for nice sharing

    Reply
  13. wssustain749761 May 5, 2016 at 3:53 am

    Die Geschichte selbst ist gut durchdacht
    und grafisch solide umgesetzt. Sie haut einen aber nicht gerade vom Hocker.
    Insbesondere die immense Bedrohung durch das antike Energieportal wird
    atmosphärisch nicht sehr gut transportiert.MORE :http://www.ultrasoundprobes2016.com/IBP-Cable-and-Transducer

    Reply
  14. afloat711lmarlene May 16, 2016 at 4:54 am

    Auf sie wird er noch öfters treffen und man merkt schon dieser ersten Begegnung an, daß sich die beiden sofort miteinander verbunden fühlen. Die Beziehungen der in diesem Kleinkosmos agierenden Personen werden noch auf die eine oder andere Probe gestellt.more :http://www.4dultrasoundmachines.com/UST-981-5.html

    Reply
  15. giengspej May 19, 2016 at 1:50 am

    Individuals who plan on applying for ultrasound technician jobs can look forward to practicing in a wide range of places. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates that the majority of ultrasonographers are employed in hospitals.SIEMENS VF13- 5http://www.philipsprobemachines.com/SIEMENS-VF13-5.html The rest are distributed among medical labs, diagnostic labs, vet clinics, physicians’ offices, and mobile imaging divisions.

    Reply
  16. giengspej May 19, 2016 at 1:51 am

    There are several ultrasound technician schools available across the United States to train persons who aim to be ultrasound technicians. SIEMENS VF13-5 http://www.philipsprobemachines.com/SIEMENS-VF13-… There are usually some admission requirements before the ultrasound technician courses can be taken and these prerequisites depend on the school chosen.

    Reply
  17. Aloka UST-5512U-7.5 May 21, 2016 at 4:25 am

    The government has already introduced life sentences for such crimes and provocation is no longer any defence. http://www.toshibaprobemachines.com/Aloka-UST-551… Aloka UST-5512U-7.5

    Reply
  18. machines May 25, 2016 at 2:31 am

    Among those detained was the general manager of the mining company, machine shttp://www.toshibaprobemachines.com Soma Madencilik, and the son of the company's owner.

    Reply
  19. frameworckin June 8, 2016 at 1:48 am

    Chief executive Andrew Tinkler said: "The transaction is in line with our strategy of realising value from mature assets and creating value for shareholders.

    "We believe that this development will attract further inward investment at Carlisle Airport,quick cash loans http://www.paydayloansonline.cn securing and creating jobs in the area by offering cheaper logistics solutions at a location close to the Lake District and the border with Scotland.

    "There is also the opportunity for Stobart Air to create passenger air services, attracting business customers who require fast, effective transport links and giving tourists more efficient access to Cumbria and south west Scotland."

    Reply
  20. pdroach June 12, 2016 at 3:28 am

    About Hitachi, Ltd Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. Ultrasound machine,Ultrasound Probe,Ultrasound Transducer http://www.philipsprobemachines.com/ The company is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power infrastructure systems, information telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials components, automotive systems, healthcare and others..

    3. Too many sales reps launch into a conversation by discussing the features of their products and services. Features never sold anyone. With the purchase, BB becomes the sixth largest bank in the greater Miami area. And southeast Florida becomes the largest region by branches and deposits among BB 36 regions nationwide. Recently, some South Florida corporations have been investing their money in something other than bonds.

    Reply
  21. boyaxgrur June 25, 2016 at 4:16 am

    Online Tuitions are one of the best ways to keep you updated and trained, while being a part of other important ventures like job and family. Often, getting a tuition class at the vicinity is a problem that most of us may face. You may not always get a skilled tutor too.short term loans If incase you get one, he/she may charge exorbitant rates for teaching just a subject or two. The question that remains is that what to do to get well-trained in the subject or subjects and by spending little or nothing. Online tuition costs less at times and many a time it may cost nothing. There are varieties of such classes, which provide free video classroom tuitions on various subjects.

    Reply
  22. KevinManheaven August 4, 2016 at 5:18 am

    Story is great as well as the website. if you have some friendsincollege, you might wanttoinform them about studysoup.Itpays students just bytakingnotes in class. Yes it'strue!they pay students of whattheyare already used to do.Checktheir website if you wanttolearnmor ehttps://studysoup.com/

    Reply
  23. Riya Benson August 5, 2016 at 5:12 am

    his article is truly exceptionally fascinating and pleasant. I think its must be useful and instructive for us.

    Reply
  24. One Step Pharma September 10, 2016 at 3:08 am

    I am agree with you and your examinations. Marvelous character played by both performing craftsmen. Keep it up.

    Reply
  25. vasu September 12, 2016 at 3:12 am

    Spark is a top-level project of the Apache Software Foundation, designed to be used with a range of programming languages and on a variety of architectures. Spark is quickly becoming Spark training in bay area the figure out/calculate engine of choice for big data. Spark programs are more well-said with a small number of words and often run 10-100 times faster than Hadoop MapReduce jobs. Spark training in bay area is designed both batch processing (almost the same to MapReduce) and new workloads like streaming, interactive questions, and machine learning. People who are looking for big data class room training in bay area , BigData trunk will provide Spark with experienced faculty in union city.

    Reply
  26. House Condo For Rent October 17, 2016 at 9:04 am

    Hello dear
    The most efficient approach to finding luxury Miami Brickell Condos For Sale as well as rentals in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in South Florida.Can you check this. And if you would like to know more details about this contact us-Brickell House Apartment For Rent

    Best Regards

    Reply
  27. afrodisiace December 15, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    I really like the information and facts that is definitely supplied here within this website article . cool ideas!

    Reply
  28. Apisan Forte December 24, 2016 at 9:37 am

    GREAT ARTICLE THANK YOU FOR SHARING WITH US!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


four + four =