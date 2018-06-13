Suzy Solidor’s 1930s Paris Nightclub Brought Back to Life
This Pride Month, transport yourself back in time to 1930s Paris and become a guest at Suzy Solidor’s nightclub, La Vie Parisienne, at Jessica Walker’s play with songs, “All I Want is One Night” at 59E59 Theaters.
Suzy Solidor broke ground as an out lesbian, the first woman to own a nightclub, and “the most painted woman in the world.” She commissioned more than 200 portraits of herself that adorned the walls of her club as she sang erotic songs for her underground progressive audiences. Painted by the likes of Francis Bacon, Jean Cocteau, Man Ray, and — most famously — Tamara de Lempicka, she was a bona fide celebrity in her time, but over the course of history, her fame has faded into relative obscurity.
Enter playwright, actor, and singer Jessica Walker, who wrote the piece and translated Solidor’s rare and beautiful songs from French to English for the first time.
“I wrote this show to bring back to the stage the now entirely forgotten life of Suzy Solidor, who celebrated her desire in song to massive acclaim,” Walker explained.
Walker’s vibrant voice brings a sensual sparkle to Solidor’s music seven times a week alongside her fellow cast members Rachel Austin, Alexandra Mathie, and music director Joseph Atkins, playing multiple genderfluid roles along the way. Walker returns to 59E59 Theaters after two previous New York Times Critic’s Picks: “The Girl I Left Behind Me” and “Pat Kirkwood is Angry.”
“All I Want is One Night” is only running through July 1, so don’t miss your opportunity to celebrate the life of a long-forgotten but trailblazing queer icon. Tickets are $35 at 59e59.org or 212-279-4200.