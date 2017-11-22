Trans Day of Remembrance Downtown

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | As Transgender Awareness Week came to a close on Monday, November 20, Transgender Day of Remembrance was solemnly marked in several locations in Lower Manhattan.

At Christopher Park, the site of the Stonewall National Monument, the Transgender Flag took its place alongside the Rainbow, American, and NYC Parks Flags — recognition made possible by the activism of Michael Petrelis and Steven Love Menendez.

At City Hall, transgender activists and allies, including the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, the New York City Anti-Violence Project, and Amida Care, rallied and held up signs bearing the names of transgender Americans who have fallen victim to hate violence.

Later, as darkness fell, Rise and Resist led a similar commemoration at Washington Square Park, where the names of transgender violence victims were read, the crowd responded with, “Say their name,” a person in the crowd would read a paragraph about that victim’s life, and then the crowd would chant, “Trans lives matter.”

At the World Trade Center, the spire of One World Trade Center was lit for the evening in the colors of the Transgender Flag.