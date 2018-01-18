Women Go Red to Battle Heart Disease and Stroke

BY NYC COMMUNITY MEDIA | Every year, one out of every three deaths among American women is caused by heart disease or stroke. Battling those scourges is the mission of the American Heart Association, which relies on the support of millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases.

Each February, the American Heart Association, in partnership with Macy’s, CVS Health, Northwell Health, and TransPerfect, sponsors Go Red For Women Month to recognize the health risks women face and how they can improve their odds against heart disease and stroke. The AHA and Macy’s are searching for an inspirational woman from the New York area to honor with the 2018 New York Lifestyle Change Award, which celebrates the positive changes that anyone can make to improve their quality of life and overall health.

Women who have taken steps to improve their health or the health of those around them are encouraged to apply at nycgored.heart.org. The deadline is Friday, February 2.

The winner will be recognized by Macy’s at the 2018 NYC Go Red For Women Luncheon, an annual New York gathering that focuses on women’s cardiovascular health, and receive a $500 Macy’s gift card and a consultation with a Macy’s MyStylist. The luncheon is on Friday, March 2, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Since 2004, Macy’s has raised more than $65 million for Go Red For Women.