A Wow Crowd at Jim Owles!

The Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club held a splashy Pride Awards ceremony at the Flatiron home of former Public Advocate Mark Green on June 5.

Honorees included the renowned sex therapist Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer; actor Denis O’Hare, a Tony-winner for “Take Me Out”; Randy Florke, recognized for his work as a prison rights activist; actress Debra Monk, who won a Tony for “Redwood Curtain”; and comedian and Internet sensation Randy Rainbow.

Among those in attendance were former Mayor David Dinkins, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, and Congressmember Sean Patrick Maloney, Florke’s husband.