A Wow Crowd at Jim Owles!
Added by paul on June 21, 2017.
Saved under Features
Tags: Sean Patrick Maloney, Eric Schneiderman, Allen Roskoff, Debra Monk, David Dinkins, Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, Michael Urie, Denis O'Hare, Thomas DiNapoli, Mark Green, Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer, Randy Florke, Randy Rainbow
Denis O’Hare and Allen Roskoff, president of the Jim Owles Club. | TOM KORDENBROCK
The Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club held a splashy Pride Awards ceremony at the Flatiron home of former Public Advocate Mark Green on June 5.
Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer with former Mayor David Dinkins. | TOM KORDENBROCK
Honorees included the renowned sex therapist Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer; actor Denis O’Hare, a Tony-winner for “Take Me Out”; Randy Florke, recognized for his work as a prison rights activist; actress Debra Monk, who won a Tony for “Redwood Curtain”; and comedian and Internet sensation Randy Rainbow.
Prison rights activist Randy Florke with Allen Roskoff, the Jim Owles Club president. | TOM KORDENBROCK
Among those in attendance were former Mayor David Dinkins, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, and Congressmember Sean Patrick Maloney, Florke’s husband.
Michael Urie, currently starring in “The Government, Inspector,” introduced awardee Randy Rainbow. | TOM KORDENBROCK
Congressmember Sean Patrick Maloney, former Public Advocate Mark Green, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, and Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer. | TOM KORDENBROCK
